The Roku Channel Launches New Dedicated Spanish Language Offering Espacio Latino

Aggregated experience offers thousands of hours of content geared at Spanish language speakers directly within The Roku Channel in the U.S., which is free for users

New partners NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Cisneros Media, Eurochannel, The Weather Channel en Español, Canela.TV, plus existing key partners Lionsgate, Cinedigm, A+E Networks, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Film Movement, Pantaya, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision, beIN Sports and more, bringing Spanish language programming to Espacio Latino

New Spanish-language Roku Original Natural Born Narco to debut on July 8, 2022

The LEGO Group has signed on as a launch sponsor

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), America’s #1 TV Streaming Platform**, announced today the launch of Espacio Latino, a new destination for U.S. Hispanic audiences, offering a wide collection of programming geared at Spanish speakers on The Roku Channel, which is free for users. Espacio Latino makes it easier for users to discover and stream hit movies, popular TV shows, telenovelas, news, and family entertainment in Spanish on The Roku Channel. The user appetite for free Spanish language content on The Roku Channel is strong; nearly 70% of Spanish language viewing households watching The Roku Channel do not have pay TV and they use The Roku Channel 3+ days per week*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005218/en/

Espacio Latino en The Roku Channel (Graphic: Business Wire)

At launch, Espacio Latino will feature thousands of hours of free movies and TV shows in Spanish, some of which are original and exclusive to Espacio Latino, plus popular English titles dubbed and sub-titled in Spanish. Espacio Latino will include over 50 Spanish language Live TV channels, of which more than 25 are brand new to The Roku Channel. Espacio Latino audiences will also have the ability to add Spanish-language Premium Subscriptions to access and enjoy all their favorite content in one place. Additionally, Roku Original titles will be available on Espacio Latino, including the recently released series Mamas, narrated in Spanish by Zoë Saldaña. An all-new, Spanish Language Roku Original, Natural Born Narco, will debut on July 8.

Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD: "The launch of Espacio Latino marks an exciting step forward in our efforts to create a unified Spanish language experience for millions of streamers to enjoy on The Roku Channel. Our team worked diligently with some of the most renowned content providers in the Spanish language space to create a robust lineup of top tier telenovelas, sports, news, movies, TV series and more for audiences to enjoy for free. We’re ecstatic to introduce Espacio Latino and can’t wait to continue creating a strong Spanish language entertainment experience on The Roku Channel.”

Content Offering

With thousands of hours of free, original, and exclusive movies and TV shows, Espacio Latino aggregates a variety of popular Spanish language content in one easy-to-access destination. NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Cisneros Media, Canela.TV, The Weather Channel en Español and Eurochannel are among new partners that The Roku Channel is working with to bring even more premium Spanish language content to users. Espacio Latino will also feature content from key existing partners Lionsgate, Cinedigm, A+E Networks, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Film Movement, Pantaya, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision, beIN SPORTS and more.

Alan J. Sokol, President and CEO of Hemisphere Media Group: “We are proud to partner with The Roku Channel who shares our values in making Spanish-language content more accessible to consumers and offering them a rich viewing experience. It’s exciting to be a part of the launch of Espacio Latino and we look forward to providing the platform with the premium content we know our audiences enjoy. As content providers, our goal is to meet viewers where they are, and this new partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver on our promise to bring high-quality, culturally relevant content to the Hispanic/Latino communities we serve.”

Users can enjoy exclusive AVOD titles, Live TV Channels, Roku Originals and Premium Subscriptions including:

AVOD Titles: Espacio Latino will feature a standout selection of programming including: Hernan starring Oscar Jaenada and Michel Brown (A+E Networks, Exclusive ) Hunting Ava Bravo starring Kate del Castillo (Wild Sheep Content, Top Dead Center Films, Chollawood Productions, Exclusive ) A la Mala starring Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman (Lionsgate) Enamorada starring Gaby Espino and Rene Lavan (Cisneros, Exclusive ) Amor Comprado starring Elizabeth Gutierrez and Marjorie de Sousa (Cisneros) Seasons 1-3 of El Señor de los Cielos (NBCUniversal Telemundo) starring Rafael Amaya and featuring Fernanda Castillo El Chema: Edición Especial (NBCUniversal Telemundo) starring Mauricio Ochmann Seasons 1-2 of Señora Acero (NBCUniversal Telemundo) starring Blanca Soto

will feature a standout selection of programming including: Live TV Channels: Espacio Latino will feature over 50 live TV channels spanning sports, news entertainment, telenovelas, movies, music and more. Channels will feature content from partners including Canela.TV, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision, The Weather Channel en Español, beIN SPORTS and more. All channels are accessible via Espacio Latino and The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.

will feature over 50 live TV channels spanning sports, news entertainment, telenovelas, movies, music and more. Channels will feature content from partners including Canela.TV, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision, The Weather Channel en Español, beIN SPORTS and more. All channels are accessible via Espacio Latino and The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. Roku Originals: Roku Original titles will be available on Espacio Latino , including the recently released series Mamas, narrated in Spanish by Zoë Saldaña. An all-new, Spanish Language Roku Original, Natural Born Narco, will debut on July 8.

Roku Original titles will be available on , including the recently released series narrated in Spanish by Zoë Saldaña. An all-new, Spanish Language Roku Original, will debut on July 8. Premium Subscriptions: Users subscribed to any Premium Subscriptions through The Roku Channel will have access to the content in Espacio Latino.

Settings and Availability

Espacio Latino is available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. Roku device language settings will determine whether users will first experience a Spanish or English user interface and playback settings in Espacio Latino. Audio and subtitle language options can be adjusted to the user’s preference through their Roku device settings on the Home Screen Menu. Users can select Settings > System > Language to adjust their device language.

Users can easily find and access the offering by clicking left on their remote to activate The Roku Channel Home Screen Menu and selecting the “Categories” tab. Users can also enter the experience by clicking the Espacio Latino tile on main The Roku Channel page.

The Roku Channel is easily accessible and broadly available. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

Advertising on Espacio Latino

The Roku Channel partners with a great selection of brands to deliver compelling content to users for free. Espacio Latino unlocks more ways for marketers to connect with Spanish language content viewers no longer found on traditional TV. The LEGO Group has signed on as a launch sponsor for Espacio Latino on The Roku Channel.

Advertising on Espacio Latino will appear in Spanish if a user is watching content with Spanish subtitles or Spanish audio. Advertising will appear in English if English subtitles are activated.

** America’s #1 TV streaming platform is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021

* Roku internal viewing data for March 2022; access to pay TV based on account self-identification at the time of activation.

