Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Roku, Inc.    ROKU

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street dips after solid start to March

03/02/2021 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages dipped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The technology sector weighed the most on the benchmark S&P 500. Healthcare, materials and energy stocks extended gains from the previous session.

The S&P 500 on Monday logged its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the U.S. House of Representatives' green light for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's relief bill this week when Democrats aim to pass the legislation through a maneuver known as "reconciliation," which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

"Markets are reacting to the huge positive spike in the previous session, while investors are wondering if good news is bad news over concerns of higher inflation due to huge government spending plans," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.30 points, or 0.18%, to 31,478.21, the S&P 500 lost 11.88 points, or 0.30%, to 3,889.94 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.49 points, or 0.60%, to 13,507.34.

The U.S. bond market has stabilized since a selloff sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a one-year high last week, but continue to remain elevated, sparking fears over high valuations in the stock market and emerging as a competitive alternative to equities.

Later in the week, investors will focus on ISM's service sector survey as well as the monthly U.S. jobs report to ascertain the economic health.

Zoom Video Communications Inc jumped 3.2% after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as it expects millions of people to continue using its video-conferencing platform.

Target Corp gained 3% after it reported a 21% jump in holiday-quarter revenue, much higher than analysts' estimates, as same-day delivery and store pick-up services helped fulfill robust demand for home goods, toys and groceries during the pandemic.

TV ratings provider Nielsen gained nearly 5% after it sold its advanced video advertising business, which includes automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technologies, to television streaming platform provider Roku.

Roku's shares dropped about 0.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 98 new highs and 17 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.95% 31549.09 Delayed Quote.1.06%
NASDAQ 100 2.89% 13209.596545 Delayed Quote.0.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.01% 13516.878926 Delayed Quote.5.44%
ROKU, INC. -1.98% 411.07 Delayed Quote.26.59%
S&P 500 2.38% 3893.87 Delayed Quote.1.47%
All news about ROKU, INC.
10:15aWall Street dips after solid start to March
RE
06:15aROKU, INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/01NIELSEN  : Rising on Expanded Partnership, Sale of Video Advertising Business to..
MT
02/26ROKU  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/25AT&T Carves Out Pay-TV Business in Deal With TPG -- 7th Update
DJ
02/25AT&T Carves Out Pay-TV Business in Deal With TPG -- 6th Update
DJ
02/24Record redemption in Ark ETF sparks liquidity worries
RE
02/24Ark ups bet on Tesla despite suffering largest one-day outflow on record
RE
02/22U.S. lawmakers ask video providers to address misinformation by TV channels
RE
02/19ROKU  : DA Davidson Adjusts Roku's Price Target to $560 from $300, Maintains Buy..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 530 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 048 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 349x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53 977 M 53 977 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 925
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart ROKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 469,65 $
Last Close Price 420,31 $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU, INC.26.59%53 977
VIVENDI SE8.61%40 650
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-1.53%19 242
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-8.69%18 228
BOLLORÉ SE19.10%14 236
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.58%10 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ