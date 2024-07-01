CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

July 1, 2024 Roland Corporation Masahiro Minowa

CEO, CIO and Representative Director

We wish to report as follows on the situation of the corporate governance of our company.

I. Our basic view on the corporate governance, and basic data including capital structure and attribute of the company 1. Our basic view

We at Roland Corporation define the corporate governance as the system effective in that our Group, which consists of Roland Corporation and its subsidiaries, increase its corporate value sustainably and autonomously to contribute to increasing the profits of all the stakeholders related to us, including shareholders, customers, business connections and employees, and to realize the sustainable environment and society: We will build and promote it.

We establish our corporate philosophy which represents the meaning of our Group's existence and we are determined to realize the corporate philosophy, so that we will live up to the expectations of the stakeholders surrounding us.

[Our Corporate Philosophy]

Roland's corporate philosophy is expressed through the three slogans below. These slogans, which remain unchanged from the time the company was founded, exemplify the reasons for the Roland Group's existence, as well as the kind of company we envision ourselves to be.

Inspire the Enjoyment of Creativity

Our aim is to create an exciting world where everyone is able to enjoy music or videos in their own way, wherever and whenever they choose. We continue to pursue the possibilities of boundless joy that come from the satisfaction of creating new music or video, playing a musical instrument, or having the opportunity to share this joy with others.

Be the BEST Rather Than the BIGGEST

We are committed to hard work and doing our best to become a one-of-a-kind company that offers the best to each and every one of our customers. What we value most as we continue to grow is the relationship of trust we enjoy with our customers. And we are committed to grow in ways that enable us to give our customers what they want, as well as inspire them with new dreams and expectations.

Cooperative Enthusiasm for All Stakeholders

We aspire to be a company for which our customers have a special place in their hearts and are inspired to support. In creating new value, we are committed to respecting all principles that we are expected to uphold while developing an even deeper understanding of our purpose. Though this, we seek to transform the affinity for our company, of the customer and all stakeholders, into the needed strength to move the business forward.

[Grounds for the principles of the Corporate Governance Codes which are not implemented] We implemented all of the principles of the Corporate Governance Codes.