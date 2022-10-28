Roland : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

October 28, 2022 Company: Roland Corporation Representative: Gordon Raison, CEO & Representative Director (Securities Code: 7944; TSE Prime) Contact: Shunsuke Sugiura, CFO & Director (Tel. +81-53-523-0230)

Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

Roland Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the borrowing of funds has been made decision and executed on October 3, 2022.

1. Reason for the borrowing

The Borrowing depends on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of the Shares of Drum Workshop, Inc.(Consolidation as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary) " the company disclosed on September 12, 2022.

2. Details of the borrowing

（１） Lenders Resona Bank, Limited. （２） Amount of loan 11,200 million yen （３） Loan interest rates Base Rate + Spread （４） Loan execution dates October 3, 2022 （５） Final repayment dates September 29, 2023 （６） Status of security and guarantee Unsecured and Unguaranteed

(Note) The amount is scheduled to be refinanced with long-term bank loans during the above loan period.

3. Future Outlook

The impact of this borrowing on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 is expected to be insignificant.