Roland : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

Translation
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
October 28, 2022
Company:
Roland Corporation
Representative:
Gordon Raison, CEO & Representative Director
(Securities Code: 7944; TSE Prime)
Contact:
Shunsuke Sugiura, CFO & Director
(Tel. +81-53-523-0230)
Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
Roland Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the borrowing of funds has been made decision and executed on October 3, 2022.
1. Reason for the borrowing
The Borrowing depends on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of the Shares of Drum Workshop, Inc.(Consolidation as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary) " the company disclosed on September 12, 2022.
2. Details of the borrowing
（１）
Lenders
Resona Bank, Limited.
（２）
Amount of loan
11,200 million yen
（３）
Loan interest rates
Base Rate + Spread
（４）
Loan execution dates
October 3, 2022
（５）
Final repayment dates
September 29, 2023
（６）
Status of security and guarantee
Unsecured and Unguaranteed
(Note) The amount is scheduled to be refinanced with long-term bank loans during the above loan period.
3. Future Outlook
The impact of this borrowing on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 is expected to be insignificant.
Disclaimer
Roland Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.