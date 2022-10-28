Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Roland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7944   JP3983400007

ROLAND CORPORATION

(7944)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
4105.00 JPY   -0.85%
04:13aRoland : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
PU
09/13MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 13, 2022
MS
09/13Roland Unit to Buy Entire Stake in Drum Workshop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roland : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

10/28/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

October 28, 2022

Company:

Roland Corporation

Representative:

Gordon Raison, CEO & Representative Director

(Securities Code: 7944; TSE Prime)

Contact:

Shunsuke Sugiura, CFO & Director

(Tel. +81-53-523-0230)

Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds

Roland Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the borrowing of funds has been made decision and executed on October 3, 2022.

1. Reason for the borrowing

The Borrowing depends on the "Notice Regarding the Acquisition of the Shares of Drum Workshop, Inc.(Consolidation as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary) " the company disclosed on September 12, 2022.

2. Details of the borrowing

（１）

Lenders

Resona Bank, Limited.

（２）

Amount of loan

11,200 million yen

（３）

Loan interest rates

Base Rate + Spread

（４）

Loan execution dates

October 3, 2022

（５）

Final repayment dates

September 29, 2023

（６）

Status of security and guarantee

Unsecured and Unguaranteed

(Note) The amount is scheduled to be refinanced with long-term bank loans during the above loan period.

3. Future Outlook

The impact of this borrowing on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 is expected to be insignificant.

Disclaimer

Roland Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROLAND CORPORATION
04:13aRoland : Notice Concerning the Borrowing of Funds
PU
09/13MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 13, ..
MS
09/13Roland Unit to Buy Entire Stake in Drum Workshop
MT
09/12Roland Corporation entered into definitive agreement to acquire Drum Workshop, Inc. on ..
CI
09/11Roland : Notice Regarding the Acquisition of the Shares of Drum Workshop, Inc. (Consolidat..
PU
09/11Roland : Presentation File,Drum Workshop, Inc. Acquisition of Shares
PU
09/07Roland Corporation Continues to Expand Roland Store Retail Experience to Support Musici..
CI
09/02UBS Adjusts Roland Corporation's Price Target to 6,200 Yen From 6,000 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/09Roland : Quarterly Securities Report For the Second Quarter of the 51th Fiscal Year
PU
08/08Roland : Presentation File,Second Quarter of the FY2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROLAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 91 659 M 629 M 629 M
Net income 2022 9 702 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
Net cash 2022 3 527 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 113 B 773 M 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 730
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart ROLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4 140,00 JPY
Average target price 5 966,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miki Manager-Hosoe Project
Isao Minabe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Toshihiko Oinuma Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sachiko Murase Independent Outside Director
Gordon Leonard Thomas Raison Senior Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLAND CORPORATION5.34%773
SHIMANO INC.-25.99%14 262
POOL CORPORATION-45.96%12 045
YAMAHA CORPORATION-0.88%6 629
POLARIS INC.-8.48%5 830
BRP INC.-17.85%5 322