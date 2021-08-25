Roland : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Category Prime Market

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

August 25, 2021 Company: Roland Corporation Representative: Jun-ichi Miki, CEO & Representative Director (Securities Code: 7944; TSE First Section) Contact: Naoyuki Tamura, Senior Executive Officer (Tel. +81-53-523-3652)

Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Category

"Prime Market"

As disclosed on August 5, 2021, Roland Corporation (the "Company") has received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing criteria in the new market category from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 9, 2021, and has confirmed that it complies with the listing criteria of the "Prime Market".

Based on this result, the Company has resolved to submit an application for the selection of the "Prime Market" at the Board of Directors Meeting held earlier today.

Hereafter, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures for the application for the selection of the new market category based on the schedule set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.