Roland : Presentation File,First Quarter of the FY2023

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 98 806 M 734 M 734 M Net income 2023 8 546 M 63,5 M 63,5 M Net Debt 2023 6 746 M 50,1 M 50,1 M P/E ratio 2023 13,7x Yield 2023 3,81% Capitalization 117 B 868 M 868 M EV / Sales 2023 1,25x EV / Sales 2024 1,16x Nbr of Employees 2 783 Free-Float 40,5% Chart ROLAND CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROLAND CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 4 275,00 JPY Average target price 5 500,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 28,7% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Gordon Leonard Thomas Raison President & Representative Director Toshihiko Oinuma Independent Non-Executive Outside Director Brian K. Heywood Non-Executive Outside Director Masahiro Minowa Director Sho Nakazawa Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ROLAND CORPORATION 22.84% 868 SHIMANO INC. 2.03% 14 282 POOL CORPORATION 16.09% 13 703 YAMAHA CORPORATION 9.76% 6 786 POLARIS INC. 1.87% 5 935 BRP INC. -2.77% 5 891