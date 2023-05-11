|
Roland : Presentation File,First Quarter of the FY2023
Financial Results Highlights
FY12/2023 Q1
May 11, 2023
Roland Corporation
TSE Prime : 7944
『GP-6』 Digital Piano
There is an impact from the dealer inventory adjustment, but it is already factored-in to our budget.
Q1 Results were in line with our expectation
New products launches generally executed as planned
Uncertainty in the external environment remains, but full-yearforecasts are maintained
FY12/2023 Q1 Results
FY12/2023 Forecast
FY12/2023 Q1 Results
FY12/2023 Forecast
FY12/2023 Q1 Financial Results
Highlights
Sales
22.8bn
(YoY：+9.0%)
Operating Profit
2.0bn
(YoY ：-21.4%)
Net Income1
1.4bn
(YoY ：-26.4%)
Dealer inventory adjustment continues but overall sell-throughis steady
Effect of new consolidation of Drum Workshop（DW）
Volume down YoY due to dealer inventory adjustments, but within our expectations
Positive effects such as price optimizations and reduction of container costs continue
No major extraordinary gains or losses
1 Net income refers to "net income attributable to owners of parent"
