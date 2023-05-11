Advanced search
    7944   JP3983400007

ROLAND CORPORATION

(7944)
  Report
05/11/2023
4215.00 JPY   -1.40%
02:05aRoland : Reference,First Quarter of the FY2023
PU
02:05aRoland : Presentation File,First Quarter of the FY2023
PU
03/02Roland : NOTICE OF THE 51st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
Roland : Presentation File,First Quarter of the FY2023

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Financial Results Highlights

FY12/2023 Q1

May 11, 2023

Roland Corporation

TSE Prime : 7944

GP-6 Digital Piano

Executive Summary

  • There is an impact from the dealer inventory adjustment, but it is already factored-in to our budget.
    • Q1 Results were in line with our expectation
  • New products launches generally executed as planned
  • Uncertainty in the external environment remains, but full-yearforecasts are maintained

2

  1. FY12/2023 Q1 Results
  2. FY12/2023 Forecast

3 Supplemental Information

FY12/2023 Q1 Financial Results

Highlights

Sales

22.8bn

(YoY+9.0%)

Operating Profit

2.0bn

(YoY -21.4%)

Net Income1

1.4bn

(YoY -26.4%)

  • Dealer inventory adjustment continues but overall sell-throughis steady
  • Effect of new consolidation of Drum WorkshopDW
  • Volume down YoY due to dealer inventory adjustments, but within our expectations
  • Positive effects such as price optimizations and reduction of container costs continue
  • No major extraordinary gains or losses

1 Net income refers to "net income attributable to owners of parent"

5

Disclaimer

Roland Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
