Roland : Quarterly Securities Report For the Second Quarter of the 51th Fiscal Year

Item 2. Overview of Business

1. Business Risks

During the six months ended June 30, 2022 (hereinafter the "period under review"), among the matters related to Overview of Business and Financial Information stated in this Quarterly Securities Report, no major risks that might have a material impact on the financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Group have been recognized by the management. There were no significant changes in the matters related to "Business and other risks" stated in the Annual Security Report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the Group's estimates and assumptions made as of the end of the period under review.

The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29 of March 31, 2020; hereinafter, referred as the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition") since the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 2022 .

Under the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, sales discounts, which were previously recognized in non-operating expenses, have been reclassified as deductions from net sales. With this change in our accounting standard, net sales and operating profit have declined, whereas ordinary profit, profit attributable to owners of parent, and cash flows have remained unaffected.

Figures for the period under review as referred to in "Business performance" below represent the results after the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. Therefore, direct year-on-year comparisons of these figures are not presented. Instead, for better understanding of the operating performance for the period under review, year-on-year after adjustment are presented, which are percentages calculated based on the assumption that the results for the period under review had been measured by the same accounting standard as used in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.