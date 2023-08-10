Quarterly Securities Report

For the Second Quarter of the 52nd Fiscal Year

(April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)

Roland Corporation

  1. This is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Hokokusho), which was produced based on Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and was filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork (EDINET) system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the same act. The translation includes a table of contents and pagination that are not included in the electronic filing.
  2. Appended to the back of this document are English translations of the independent auditor's Quarterly Review Report attached to the Quarterly Securities Report when it was filed using the aforementioned method, and the Confirmation Note that was filed at the same time as the Quarterly Securities Report.
  3. This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Table of Contents

Page

Quarterly Securities Report for the Second Quarter of the 52nd Fiscal Year

Cover

3

Section 1 Company Information

4

Item 1. Overview of Company

4

1.

Key Financial Data

4

2.

Description of Business

4

Item 2. Overview of Business

5

1.

Business Risks

5

2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows

5

3.

Material Contracts, etc

7

Item 3. Information about Reporting Company

8

1.

Company's Shares, etc

8

2.

Directors and Other Officers

11

Item 4. Financial Information

12

1.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

13

2.

Other information

21

Section 2 Information about Reporting Company's Guarantor, etc

22

Independent Auditor's Quarterly Review Report ………………………………………………………………………………………. 23

Confirmation Note………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 25

Cover

Document title

Quarterly Securities Report

Clause of stipulation

Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Place of filing

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date

August 10, 2023

Quarterly accounting period

The second quarter of the 52nd fiscal year (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)

Company name

Roland Kabushiki Kaisha

Company name in English

Roland Corporation

Title and name of representative

Gordon Raison, CEO and Representative Director

Address of registered headquarters

2036-1 Nakagawa, Hosoe-cho,Kita-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

Telephone number

+81-53-523-0230

Name of contact person

Yuichi Hakamata, CFO and Executive Officer

Nearest place of contact

2036-1 Nakagawa, Hosoe-cho,Kita-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

Telephone number

+81-53-523-0230

Name of contact person

Yuichi Hakamata, CFO and Executive Officer

Place for public inspection

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1 Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

- 3 -

Section 1 Company Information

Item 1. Overview of Company

1. Key Financial Data

  1. Key financial data

Fiscal year

51st

52nd

51st

First Half

First Half

Accounting period

(January 1, 2022 through

(January 1, 2023 through

(January 1, 2022 through

June 30, 2022)

June 30, 2023)

December 31, 2022)

Net sales

(million yen)

43,004

46,096

95,840

Ordinary profit

(million yen)

4,794

4,012

10,250

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(million yen)

3,927

3,195

8,938

Comprehensive income

(million yen)

7,976

5,727

11,062

Net assets

(million yen)

32,788

37,356

33,747

Total assets

(million yen)

62,777

76,506

77,056

Basic earnings per share

(yen)

143.08

116.97

326.98

Diluted earnings per share

(yen)

140.80

115.47

321.96

Equity-to-asset ratio

(%)

51.8

48.5

43.4

Net cash provided by (used in)

(million yen)

(910)

9,248

793

operating activities

Net cash provided by (used in)

(million yen)

(443)

(1,123)

(11,351)

investing activities

Net cash provided by (used in)

(million yen)

1,342

(7,869)

12,879

financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

(million yen)

8,722

9,993

10,506

at end of period

Fiscal year

51st

52nd

Second Quarter

Second Quarter

Accounting period

(April 1, 2022 through

(April 1, 2023 through

June 30, 2022)

June 30, 2023)

Basic earnings per share

(yen)

73.67

65.34

Notes: 1. Non-consolidated financial data are not presented as the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements.

2. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are computed using the average number of shares of common stock during the period, which is calculated by subtracting the number of treasury shares from these shares. These treasury shares include the treasury shares remaining in Board Benefit Trust, Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust and Employee Shareholding Association-type ESOP Trust.

2. Description of Business

There were no significant changes in the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, the "Group") operate during the six months ended June 30, 2023. No changes were made to major subsidiaries and affiliates.

- 4 -

Item 2. Overview of Business

1. Business Risks

During the six months ended June 30, 2023 (hereinafter the "period under review"), among the matters related to Overview of Business and Financial Information stated in this Quarterly Securities Report, no major risks that might have a material impact on the financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Group have been recognized by the management. There were no significant changes in the matters related to "Business and other risks" stated in the Annual Security Report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the Group's estimates and assumptions made as of the end of the period under review.

  1. Business performance
    During the period under review, the transition to a world after COVID-19 advanced significantly in countries, including Japan and China, following Europe and the U.S. At the same time, however, the global economic environment surrounding the Group remained uncertain as concerns of a global economic slowdown intensified due to the protracted situation in Russia and Ukraine, rising prices and interest rates worldwide, and financial instability in the U.S. and Europe.
    Meanwhile, the environment surrounding the electronic musical instrument business was overall favorable, as stable demand for this segment has been generated, backed by a new lifestyle that has become normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six months ended June 30, 2023, was the final adjustment phase toward the normalization of the supply chain, as dealer inventories were temporarily overstocked, particularly in the U.S., due to the easing of supply constraints and the subsequent increase of shipments at the end of the previous fiscal year. On the cost side, although raw material prices remained high, progress was made toward normalization, including the penetration of appropriate pricing that has been continuously focused on and the effect of a decline in stubbornly high marine transportation costs.
    As a result of the above, during the period under review, the Group recorded net sales of ¥46,096 million (up 7.2% year on year), partly due to the contribution of newly consolidated Drum Workshop, Inc. (hereinafter, "DW"), a U.S.-based drum manufacturer, acquired in the previous fiscal year, as well as the weaker yen. In terms of profit, the Group recorded operating profit of ¥4,256 million (down 9.0% year on year), ordinary profit of ¥4,012 million (down 16.3% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥3,195 million (down 18.6% year on year), due to an impact of a temporary decrease in shipments resulting from dealer inventory adjustments and active investment in new product development at DW, despite the effect of cost reduction measures implemented during the period.
    Sales performance (year-on-year change) by mainstay category is as shown below:
    (Keyboards) Net sales: ¥11,849 million (down 13.9% year on year)
    Sales of electronic pianos were affected overall by dealer inventory adjustments and softening demand for low-end products in particular, although new product lines launched in the current period contributed to the performance.
    (Percussion and Wind Instruments) Net sales: ¥13,272 million (up 41.7% year on year)
    Sales of drums were generally firm in the developed countries, mainly due to the introduction of new products, although sales in China were affected by COVID-19 and downsizing of music schools against the backdrop of government regulations on tutoring schools. Overall sales in the drums business were significantly up year on year, partly due to the effect of the consolidation of the newly acquired subsidiary, DW.
    Sales of electronic wind instruments were down year on year due to market inventory adjustments in the mainstay markets of China and Japan, as well as competition from new entrants, especially in China.

- 5 -

Attachments

Disclaimer

Roland Corporation published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 06:47:30 UTC.