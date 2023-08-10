Section 1 Company Information

Item 1. Overview of Company

1. Key Financial Data

Fiscal year 51st 52nd 51st First Half First Half Accounting period (January 1, 2022 through (January 1, 2023 through (January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022) June 30, 2023) December 31, 2022) Net sales (million yen) 43,004 46,096 95,840 Ordinary profit (million yen) 4,794 4,012 10,250 Profit attributable to owners of parent (million yen) 3,927 3,195 8,938 Comprehensive income (million yen) 7,976 5,727 11,062 Net assets (million yen) 32,788 37,356 33,747 Total assets (million yen) 62,777 76,506 77,056 Basic earnings per share (yen) 143.08 116.97 326.98 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 140.80 115.47 321.96 Equity-to-asset ratio (%) 51.8 48.5 43.4 Net cash provided by (used in) (million yen) (910) 9,248 793 operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) (million yen) (443) (1,123) (11,351) investing activities Net cash provided by (used in) (million yen) 1,342 (7,869) 12,879 financing activities Cash and cash equivalents (million yen) 8,722 9,993 10,506 at end of period Fiscal year 51st 52nd Second Quarter Second Quarter Accounting period (April 1, 2022 through (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2022) June 30, 2023) Basic earnings per share (yen) 73.67 65.34

Notes: 1. Non-consolidated financial data are not presented as the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements.

2. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are computed using the average number of shares of common stock during the period, which is calculated by subtracting the number of treasury shares from these shares. These treasury shares include the treasury shares remaining in Board Benefit Trust, Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust and Employee Shareholding Association-type ESOP Trust.

2. Description of Business

There were no significant changes in the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, the "Group") operate during the six months ended June 30, 2023. No changes were made to major subsidiaries and affiliates.