Roland : Reference,First Quarter of the FY2023

[Reference] Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period

[Percentage in square bracket indicates year-on-year change and is rounded to one decimal place.] (*1) "Net Profit" above refers to "Profit attributable to owners of parent"

(*2) "Excluding FX impact" are the results recalculated by the exchange rates applied to the previous fiscal year.

(*3) "ROE" is calculated on an annually adjusted basis.

Consolidated financial forecasts are subject to decisions and suppositions based on the latest information available at the timing of releasing this material. Accordingly, actual consolidated results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.