Roland : Reference,First Quarter of the FY2023

[Reference] Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023
1stQ (Jan - Mar)
(Millions of yen)
Full Year (Jan - Dec)
Net Sales
Domestic Sales
Overseas Sales
Operating Profit
＜Operating Profit Ratio＞ Ordinary Profit
＜Ordinary Profit Ratio＞ Net profit(*1)
＜Net Profit Ratio＞
EBITDA
＜EBITDA Margin＞ Currency Rate
(Exchange Rate)
US$
EUR
Excluding FX impact(*2)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
ROE(*3)
Basic Earnings Per Share R&D Expenses
Capital Expenditures
Includes a renewal of existing lease
Depreciation Expenses Cash Flows
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period
Sales by product
FY2022
FY2023
(Previous Year)
(Current Year)
20,978
22,861
[+9.0%]
2,261
2,554
[+12.9%]
18,716
20,307
[+8.5%]
2,567
2,018
[-21.4%]
＜12.2 %＞
＜8.8 %＞
2,601
1,864
[-28.3%]
＜12.4 %＞
＜8.2 %＞
1,912
1,408
[-26.4%]
＜9.1 %＞
＜6.2 %＞
2,959
2,663
[-10.0%]
＜14.1 %＞
＜11.7 %＞
116.21 yen
132.36 yen
130.44 yen
142.16 yen
―
21,089
[+0.5%]
1,797
[-30.0%]
25.5%
26.2%
69.42 yen
51.61 yen
978
1,207
[+23.4%]
286
583
[+103.8%]
―
―
392
645
[+64.6%]
-1,128
5,286
-252
-632
1,101
-5,125
8,557
9,962
FY2022
(Previous Year)
95,840
9,736
86,104
10,751 ＜11.2 %＞ 10,250 ＜10.7 %＞ 8,938 ＜9.3 %＞
12,826 ＜13.4 %＞
131.44 yen
138.10 yen
―
28.9 %
326.98 yen
4,196
2,678
1,289
2,075
793 -11,351 12,879
10,506
FY2023
(Forecast)
105,600 [+10.2%]
10,100 [+3.7%]
95,500 [+10.9%]
12,400 [+15.3%] ＜11.7 %＞
12,400 [+21.0%] ＜11.7 %＞
9,300 [+4.0%] ＜8.8 %＞
15,060 [+17.4%] ＜14.3 %＞
yen
yen
―
26.0 %
340.73 yen
5,249 [+25.1%]
1,333 [-50.2%]
―
2,660 [+28.2%]
―
Keyboards
Percussion & Wind
Instruments
Guitar-related Products
Creation-related Products &
Services
Video & Pro Audio
Other
Sales by region
Japan North America Europe China Other
6,553
5,594
[-14.6%]
4,893
6,732
[+37.6%]
5,065
5,648
[+11.5%]
2,758
3,131
[+13.5%]
1,066
1,029
[-3.4%]
640
724
[+13.1%]
2,261
2,554
[+12.9%]
7,490
8,229
[+9.9%]
6,402
7,099
[+10.9%]
2,018
1,455
[-27.9%]
2,805
3,522
[+25.6%]
29,869
31,200
[+4.5%]
23,046
30,800
[+33.6%]
23,540
23,900
[+1.5%]
12,206
12,600
[+3.2%]
4,357
4,400
[+1.0%]
2,819
2,700
[-4.2%]
9,736
10,100
[+3.7%]
34,904
40,400
[+15.7%]
26,439
28,100
[+6.3%]
9,641
10,500
[+8.9%]
15,118
16,500
[+9.1%]
[Percentage in square bracket indicates year-on-year change and is rounded to one decimal place.] (*1) "Net Profit" above refers to "Profit attributable to owners of parent"
(*2) "Excluding FX impact" are the results recalculated by the exchange rates applied to the previous fiscal year.
(*3) "ROE" is calculated on an annually adjusted basis.
Consolidated financial forecasts are subject to decisions and suppositions based on the latest information available at the timing of releasing this material. Accordingly, actual consolidated results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.