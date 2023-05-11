Advanced search
    7944   JP3983400007

ROLAND CORPORATION

(7944)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
4215.00 JPY   -1.40%
02:05aRoland : Reference,First Quarter of the FY2023
PU
02:05aRoland : Presentation File,First Quarter of the FY2023
PU
03/02Roland : NOTICE OF THE 51st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
Roland : Reference,First Quarter of the FY2023

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
May 11, 2023

Roland Corporation

[Reference] Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

1stQ (Jan - Mar)

(Millions of yen)

Full Year (Jan - Dec)

Net Sales

Domestic Sales

Overseas Sales

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Ratio Ordinary Profit

Ordinary Profit Ratio Net profit(*1)

Net Profit Ratio

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin Currency Rate

(Exchange Rate)

US$

EUR

Excluding FX impact(*2)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

ROE(*3)

Basic Earnings Per Share R&D Expenses

Capital Expenditures

Includes a renewal of existing lease

Depreciation Expenses Cash Flows

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period

Sales by product

FY2022

FY2023

(Previous Year)

(Current Year)

20,978

22,861

[+9.0%]

2,261

2,554

[+12.9%]

18,716

20,307

[+8.5%]

2,567

2,018

[-21.4%]

12.2 %

8.8 %

2,601

1,864

[-28.3%]

12.4 %

8.2 %

1,912

1,408

[-26.4%]

9.1 %

6.2 %

2,959

2,663

[-10.0%]

14.1 %

11.7 %

116.21 yen

132.36 yen

130.44 yen

142.16 yen

21,089

[+0.5%]

1,797

[-30.0%]

25.5%

26.2%

69.42 yen

51.61 yen

978

1,207

[+23.4%]

286

583

[+103.8%]

392

645

[+64.6%]

-1,128

5,286

-252

-632

1,101

-5,125

8,557

9,962

FY2022

(Previous Year)

95,840

9,736

86,104

10,751 11.2 % 10,250 10.7 % 8,938 9.3 %

12,826 13.4 %

131.44 yen

138.10 yen

28.9 %

326.98 yen

4,196

2,678

1,289

2,075

793 -11,351 12,879

10,506

FY2023

(Forecast)

105,600 [+10.2%]

10,100 [+3.7%]

95,500 [+10.9%]

12,400 [+15.3%] 11.7 %

12,400 [+21.0%] 11.7 %

9,300 [+4.0%] 8.8 %

15,060 [+17.4%] 14.3 %

  1. yen
  1. yen

26.0 %

340.73 yen

5,249 [+25.1%]

1,333 [-50.2%]

2,660 [+28.2%]

Keyboards

Percussion & Wind

Instruments

Guitar-related Products

Creation-related Products &

Services

Video & Pro Audio

Other

Sales by region

Japan North America Europe China Other

6,553

5,594

[-14.6%]

4,893

6,732

[+37.6%]

5,065

5,648

[+11.5%]

2,758

3,131

[+13.5%]

1,066

1,029

[-3.4%]

640

724

[+13.1%]

2,261

2,554

[+12.9%]

7,490

8,229

[+9.9%]

6,402

7,099

[+10.9%]

2,018

1,455

[-27.9%]

2,805

3,522

[+25.6%]

29,869

31,200

[+4.5%]

23,046

30,800

[+33.6%]

23,540

23,900

[+1.5%]

12,206

12,600

[+3.2%]

4,357

4,400

[+1.0%]

2,819

2,700

[-4.2%]

9,736

10,100

[+3.7%]

34,904

40,400

[+15.7%]

26,439

28,100

[+6.3%]

9,641

10,500

[+8.9%]

15,118

16,500

[+9.1%]

[Percentage in square bracket indicates year-on-year change and is rounded to one decimal place.] (*1) "Net Profit" above refers to "Profit attributable to owners of parent"

(*2) "Excluding FX impact" are the results recalculated by the exchange rates applied to the previous fiscal year.

(*3) "ROE" is calculated on an annually adjusted basis.

Consolidated financial forecasts are subject to decisions and suppositions based on the latest information available at the timing of releasing this material. Accordingly, actual consolidated results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Roland Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
