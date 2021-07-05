Roland : (Updated) Impact of Lockdown in Malaysia on Roland's Financial Results

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

July 5, 2021 Company: Roland Corporation Representative: Jun-ichi Miki, CEO & Representative Director (Securities Code: 7944; TSE First Section) Contact: Naoyuki Tamura, Senior Executive Officer (Tel. +81-53-523-3652)

(Updated) Impact of Lockdown in Malaysia on Roland's Financial Results

In Malaysia, where the Roland Group's mainstay factory is located, the Movement Control Order (MCO) against the COVID-19 pandemic has been in force.

Since June 15, 2021, in response to this situation, Roland Corporation (the "Company") has consistently disclosed the operational status of its Group company Roland Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (the "Malaysian Factory") and the expected impact of the MCO on the consolidated financial result forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The Company hereby announces the latest information as follows.

1. Operational status of the Malaysian Factory

From May 25, 2021: Limited the number of employees coming into the factory to 60% following the enforcement of the MCO imposed by the government.

From June 1, 2021: Continued to limit the number of employees coming into the factory to 60% following the enforcement of the nationwide MCO in Malaysia (from June 1 to 14, 2021).

From June 11, 2021: Voluntarily suspended operations temporarily (from June 11 to 14, 2021). Began COVID-19 antigen testing for all employees.

From June 15, 2021: Resumed the operations while maintaining the number of employees coming into the factory at 60% following the extension of the nationwide MCO in Malaysia (until June 28, 2021).

From June 25, 2021: Suspended the operations following an instruction given by the Malaysian authority.

From June 29, 2021: Further extended the nationwide MCO (with no deadline announced).

From July 1, 2021: Resumed the operations following the permission granted by the Malaysian authority.

 From July 5, 2021 and onwards Suspended the operations (until July 16, 2021) as the government imposed the targeted enhanced MCO on certain districts, including the one where the Malaysia Factory is located.