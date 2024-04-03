Roland DG : 04/02/2024 Report of the 43rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
April 03, 2024 at 12:07 am EDT
THE 43rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
March 29, 2024
Notification
Announced on March 26
Notice Concerning Change of Opinion Pertaining to the Tender Offer for the Company's Common Shares by XYZ K.K.
Announced on March 27
Notice Regarding Changes, etc. to Terms and Conditions, etc. of Tender Offer for Shares of Roland DG Corporation (Securities Code: 6789)
(Amendment) Notice Concerning Change of Opinion Pertaining to the Tender Offer for the Company's Common Shares by XYZ K.K.
1
Agenda
Matters to be reported
1．The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and audit report on Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Company's 43rd Fiscal Year
(from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
2．Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 43rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
Proposals to be resolved
Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2:
Election of Six Directors
Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members
2
The 43rd term Business Report
From January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 ）
6
The 43rd term
Financial Summary
7
Consolidated performance results
YoY
Net Sales
54,018
50,459
+7.1%
2022 2023
Ordinary
Profit
6,126
5,348
(12.7)%
2022 2023
8
(Millions of yen)
Operating
Profit
6,083
5,217
(14.2)%
2022 2023
Net Profit*
Incl. JPY330M extraordinary
gain on sales of fixed assets
4,327
4,302
related to real estate of the
previous HQ as part of the
HQ
relocation
(0.6)%
2022 2023
※ Net profit attributable to owners of parent
Sales and Operating Profit delta breakdown
Variance Analysis YoY
(100 millions of yen)
～504
Sales
FX
34
540
2
increase
Net Sales
～
～
2022
2023
Average FX
USD
131.46
140.56
106.9%
(Unit:Yen)
EUR
138.11
152.04
110.1%
Unit
Product
Parts
Shipping
60
price
mix
SG&A
FX
cost
cost
(3)
(3)
(5)
7
(21)
17 52
Operating
Profit
Main increase in SG&A cost
・Personnel +5
・Travel & transportation +3
・Transportation and storage cost +2 ・Ads & promotion +2
・R&D +2
・Commission fee +2
・Depreciation expense +1
・Others +4（Consumables etc.)
2022
9
2023
Roland DG Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of computer peripheral equipment. The Company's products include printers, machine tools and supplies, among others. The Company provides products and services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia and other regions. The computer peripherals are mainly produced at the Miyakoda office in Shizuoka Prefecture. The Company mainly supplies products to users mainly through contract dealers in Japan and overseas, mainly through contract dealers. The Company mainly sells and markets products through its consolidated subsidiaries, and promotes product sales and provides after-sales services.