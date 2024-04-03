THE 43rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

March 29, 2024

Notification

Announced on March 26

Notice Concerning Change of Opinion Pertaining to the Tender Offer for the Company's Common Shares by XYZ K.K.

Announced on March 27

Notice Regarding Changes, etc. to Terms and Conditions, etc. of Tender Offer for Shares of Roland DG Corporation (Securities Code: 6789)

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Change of Opinion Pertaining to the Tender Offer for the Company's Common Shares by XYZ K.K.

Agenda

Matters to be reported

1The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and audit report on Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Company's 43rd Fiscal Year

(from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

2Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 43rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved

Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2:

Election of Six Directors

Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Auditor's Report

Auditor's ReportConvocation notice P54

Auditor's Report

The 43rd term Business Report

  • From January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023

The 43rd term

Financial Summary

Consolidated performance results

YoY

Net Sales

54,018

50,459

+7.1%

2022 2023

Ordinary

Profit

6,126

5,348

(12.7)%

2022 2023

(Millions of yen)

Operating

Profit

6,083

5,217

(14.2)%

2022 2023

Net Profit*

Incl. JPY330M extraordinary

gain on sales of fixed assets

4,327

4,302

related to real estate of the

previous HQ as part of the

HQ

relocation

(0.6)%

2022 2023

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

Sales and Operating Profit delta breakdown

Variance Analysis YoY

(100 millions of yen)

504

Sales

FX

34

540

2

increase

Net Sales

2022

2023

Average FX

USD

131.46

140.56

106.9%

(Unit:Yen)

EUR

138.11

152.04

110.1%

Unit

Product

Parts

Shipping

60

price

mix

SG&A

FX

cost

cost

(3)

(3)

(5)

7

(21)

17 52

Operating

Profit

Main increase in SG&A cost

Personnel +5

Travel & transportation +3

Transportation and storage cost +2 Ads & promotion +2

R&D +2

Commission fee +2

Depreciation expense +1

Others +4Consumables etc.)

2022

9

2023

