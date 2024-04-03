Notification

Announced on March 26

Notice Concerning Change of Opinion Pertaining to the Tender Offer for the Company's Common Shares by XYZ K.K.

Announced on March 27

Notice Regarding Changes, etc. to Terms and Conditions, etc. of Tender Offer for Shares of Roland DG Corporation (Securities Code: 6789)

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Change of Opinion Pertaining to the Tender Offer for the Company's Common Shares by XYZ K.K.