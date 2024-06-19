SPECIAL FEATURE

Special feature Initiatives for Transforming the Business Portfolio

Based on the core strategy of transforming the business portfolio in the medium-term business plan (FY2021

FY2023), the Group is working on transitioning from the business model that relies on Eco-Solvent printers for production of traditional signboards (advertising, etc.). As part of this initiative, we have begun platform development of printers with the aim of greater development efficiency. As a first step, in March 2022, we completely updated the product lineup of the TrueVIS Series, our flagship brand of printers targeting the sign market. In this fiscal year, we undertook a brand review and expanded our lineup for the Visual Communication market, based on our sales strategies in developed and growth markets. For the Digital Fabrication market, we also strived to improve ingenuity to make appealing offers by strengthening our existing brands and launching new ones.

VC Roll-out to developed markets-Expansion of TrueVIS Series lineup

We define Visual Communication as the act of appealing to consumers' sense of sight. Taking a comprehensive view of the changes in consumer needs in the sign market in recent years and the increasing diversity of where signs are used, we revised our VC brands. In the second quarter of this fiscal year, in a first for the Company, we added a resin ink printer, AP-640, and the LG and MG Series of UV printers to the TrueVIS Series product lineup, launching them simultaneously worldwide. While retaining the brand concept of the TrueVIS Series, this move represents an expansion of the ink types accommodated by the TrueVIS Series eco-solvent inkjet printers, which have been well received for their most distinctive feature of overwhelming expressiveness that moves the heart of the viewer in graphic production since the first-generation model was launched in 2016.

Features of AP-640

AP-640 is the Company's first inkjet printer with environmentally-friendlywater-based resin ink. The combination of TrueVIS resin ink and the latest functions makes it possible to optimize color reproduction and graphic impact on paper, fabric, canvas, wallpaper, non-PVC materials, and other media. Using ink that is both environmentally-friendly and safe for human health, it is ideal for applications where peace of mind is of great importance.

Features of LG and MG Series

The LG Series are high-speed printing models that feature a newly developed print head that pursues high print quality and productivity, while the MG Series are dissemination models that offer the same high print quality with a smaller footprint. Both series are equipped with a print-and-cut function for simultaneous printing and cutting. Launched January 26, 2023

VC Roll-out to growth markets-Launch of new brand, DGXPRESS

For growth markets, in which demand for sign output is booming against the backdrop of significant economic growth and development, we launched a new brand that focuses on excellent productivity and affordable prices. The DGXPRESS brand name reflects our desire to spark the creativity of more customers around the world by providing the best expressiveness (EXPRESSION), which is the greatest value of our printers, with high productivity (EXPRESS). With superior expressiveness and reliability as our strengths, we will stimulate demand in growth markets. As our first offering in the DGXPRESS Series, we launched the UG Series of UV printers, demand for which is growing in the digital printing market.