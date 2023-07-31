Hamamatsu, Japan, July 31, 2023 - Roland DG Corporation (Headquarters: Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan; President, Representative Director: Kohei Tanabe), a global manufacturer and distributor of wide-format inkjet printers for advertising and signage and 3D tools for manufacturing, today announced the acquisition of shares for UAB Dimense print, a subsidiary of UAB VEIKA, a manufacturer and vendor for wallpaper-related products headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Share Acquisition Background and Objective

Roland DG has set the goal of pioneering the future through "Digital and Co-creation" in the midterm business plan (FY2021-23) which focuses on transforming into a lean and nimble organization and transitioning the business portfolio. This includes examination of growth investments through M&A to establish new core businesses. Roland DG has decided to acquire 50.1% stake in UAB Dimense print, a subsidiary of UAB VEIKA, which excels in chemical technology and offers a unique digital printing embossing solution for wallpaper industries. The digitalization of wallpaper printing has not yet fully penetrated the market, but growing demand for personalization and upcoming market expansion present the perfect opportunity for Roland DG to make its official entry into the market. Furthermore, this embossing technology has great potential as it can bring texture and dimension to various printed applications, such as gypsum molds. Roland DG aims to strengthen the presence in the wallpaper market through the continued development, sales, and support of DIMENSE™ and Ecodeco™, both proprietary technologies of UAB Dimense print. Leveraging UAB VEIKA's excellent technical capabilities and combining them with Roland DG's manufacturing expertise and global-scale sales network, Roland DG will drive the development and sales of unique and high-value-added new digital printing solutions, with the goal to further expand the market by capitalizing on these strengths.

About UAB VEIKA and UAB Dimense print

VEIKA is a family business founded in 1991 in Vilnius, Lithuania by Jakov Etin and it is well known as a producer of a wide range of materials for the wallpaper industry. VEIKA has earned its reputation as a reliable and trusted supplier to partners, with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of wallpaper production. After the second generation - Dr. Aleksey Etin, has joined the company in 2007, while recognizing the pivotal role that continuous research and development play in the achieving lasting success, VEIKA has established an impressive range of laboratories dedicated to innovation in inks, polymers and coatings.

Since 2012, their focus has shifted to digital printing, and production began on solvent inkjet printers and PVC wallpaper. Now, with an eye on protecting the environment, the company has gone PVC free, inventing and patenting Ecodeco™, a plasticizer-free base for traditional hot embossed wallpaper production. Their digital solutions also include the DIMENSE™, a cutting-edge wide-format inkjet printer, which has gained high recognition for its unique structure printing capability, environmentally-friendly inks & substrate, and facilitation of original expressive designs in wallpaper printing. Through acquisition of UAB Dimense print shares, Roland DG will gain access to the combined ink and wallpaper related technological capabilities of the company and its parent company, UAB VEIKA.

Message from the President

Kohei Tanabe, Roland DG Corporation President and Representative Director stated:

"I still vividly remember the day I first saw DIMENSE's wallpaper solution in 2019. Today's announcement marks a momentous fusion of our mission, "Bringing new opportunities to society through digital technology," and our purpose, "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," with DIMENSE's unique and innovative digital embossing printing solution. Throughout the negotiations, I have felt the desire to join forces with them and inspire excitement worldwide. Roland DG has consistently grown through digitalization and market creation. Now, I am honored to move forward together, fostering the market for embossing, including wallpapers, through the acquisition of UAB Dimense print shares."

Aleksey Etin, UAB VEIKA CEO stated:

"VEIKA and Roland DG have been business partners since 2015. I believe that this joint adventure with Roland DG will be a great opportunity to benefit from the best that the two companies have: Roland DG's expertise in printer development and distribution capabilities around the world and VEIKA's know-how in inks and media development. This partnership will allow us to speed up the progress of DIMENSE™ and Ecodeco™ technologies, as well as take them to a new level. It is great honor to be trusted by such an outstanding partner like Roland DG and I am very happy that we have reached this agreement. I believe it will be highly beneficial for everyone, including our valued partners, customers and suppliers."

Company Name UAB Dimense print Headquarters Baltosios Vokes g.37, Vilnius, Lithuania LT-02243 Representative Aleksey Etin Capital €2,000 Total Assets €6,748,812 Capital Ratio Roland DG 50.1％, VEIKA and management team 49.9％

Products, Services Research, development, manufacturing, and sales of Ecodeco™ base material, DIMENSE™ printers, inks, and substrates Target Region Global: Both companies plan to utilize existing sales channels Launch Date End of September

Future Plans

The current business structure will continue for the foreseeable future as both companies work on integration. No changes are planned for our valued clients and suppliers. Details on the timing and method for new product launches will be provided as they are determined.

Impact on Financial Performance

We forecast this acquisition and its related activities having minimal impact on consolidated performance for the current fiscal year.

Roland DG has a long history of combining analog and digital technologies to create new value. Now, the company strives to enter niche markets and draw out the wonderous possibilities hidden within, and by doing so, integrate imagination and creativity with cutting edge technology to deliver revolutionary solutions that meet customer needs.

