Roland DG Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of computer peripheral equipment. The Company's products include printers, machine tools and supplies, among others. The Company provides products and services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia and other regions. The computer peripherals are mainly produced at the Miyakoda office in Shizuoka Prefecture. The Company mainly supplies products to users mainly through contract dealers in Japan and overseas, mainly through contract dealers. The Company mainly sells and markets products through its consolidated subsidiaries, and promotes product sales and provides after-sales services.

Sector Computer Hardware