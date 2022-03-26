Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Roland DG Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6789   JP3983450002

ROLAND DG CORPORATION

(6789)
  Report
Roland DG : Presentation, THE 41st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

03/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
THE 41st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

March 24, 2022

Information about live distribution

To the visiting shareholders

  • • We will deliver live stream in consideration of the privacy of the shareholders who visit us.

  • • Only chairman's seats and officer seats will be delivered.

  • • Please refrain from making personally identifiable statements that are not the purpose of the matter.

To shareholders watching live streaming

  • • Please note that there may be problems with the video and audio.

  • • Please refrain from recording audio and video.

2

Amendment to the Notice of the 41st ordinary general meeting ofshareholders Page 38

Revision item

修正のお知らせを当社ホーム ページに掲載しております。

3Remuneration for Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Membera. Matters concerning the Policy for Determining the Compensation, etc. for Each Director

4) Policy for determining the content and the calculation method of performance-linked share compensation

Original

Under the Plan, pursuant to the Rules Concerning Provision of Shares (For Officers), eligible Directors are awarded points (number of shares) that are calculated by summing basic points based on their position and points derived from multiplying a coefficient determined by their degree of achievement and weighted (consolidated net sales 30%, consolidated operating profit 40%, ROE 40%) against a target value of consolidated net sales (growth), consolidated operating profit (profitability) and ROE (management efficiency). When said Directors will no longer hold positions as officers or employees of the Company or its affiliates, such Directors will receive the Company's shares based on the points awarded (or in the event that the Company's shares cannot be delivered, the amount of money obtained through a disposition of such shares, excluding expenses).

Revised

Under the Plan, pursuant to the Rules Concerning Provision of Shares (For Officers), eligible Directors are awarded points (number of shares) that are calculated by summing basic points based on their position and points derived from multiplying a coefficient determined by their degree of achievement and weighted (consolidated net sales 30%, consolidated operating profit 40%, ROE 30%) against a target value of consolidated net sales (growth), consolidated operating profit (profitability) and ROE (management efficiency). When said Directors will no longer hold positions as officers or employees of the Company or its affiliates, such Directors will receive the Company's shares based on the points awarded (or in the event that the Company's shares cannot be delivered, the amount of money obtained through a disposition of such shares, excluding expenses).

Agenda

Matters to be reported

1The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and audit report on

Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Company's 40th Fiscal Year

(from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

2Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 40th Fiscal Year

(from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Proposals to be resolved

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 3: Election of Six Directors

Proposal No. 4: Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member

3

Auditor's Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roland DG Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
