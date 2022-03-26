Roland DG : Presentation, THE 41st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

THE 41st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

March 24, 2022

Amendment to the Notice of the 41st ordinary general meeting ofshareholders Page 38

Revision item

修正のお知らせを当社ホーム ページに掲載しております。

（3）Remuneration for Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Membera. Matters concerning the Policy for Determining the Compensation, etc. for Each Director

4) Policy for determining the content and the calculation method of performance-linked share compensation

（Original）

Under the Plan, pursuant to the Rules Concerning Provision of Shares (For Officers), eligible Directors are awarded points (number of shares) that are calculated by summing basic points based on their position and points derived from multiplying a coefficient determined by their degree of achievement and weighted (consolidated net sales 30%, consolidated operating profit 40%, ROE 40%) against a target value of consolidated net sales (growth), consolidated operating profit (profitability) and ROE (management efficiency). When said Directors will no longer hold positions as officers or employees of the Company or its affiliates, such Directors will receive the Company's shares based on the points awarded (or in the event that the Company's shares cannot be delivered, the amount of money obtained through a disposition of such shares, excluding expenses).

（Revised）

Under the Plan, pursuant to the Rules Concerning Provision of Shares (For Officers), eligible Directors are awarded points (number of shares) that are calculated by summing basic points based on their position and points derived from multiplying a coefficient determined by their degree of achievement and weighted (consolidated net sales 30%, consolidated operating profit 40%, ROE 30%) against a target value of consolidated net sales (growth), consolidated operating profit (profitability) and ROE (management efficiency). When said Directors will no longer hold positions as officers or employees of the Company or its affiliates, such Directors will receive the Company's shares based on the points awarded (or in the event that the Company's shares cannot be delivered, the amount of money obtained through a disposition of such shares, excluding expenses).

Agenda

Matters to be reported

1．The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and audit report on

Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Company's 40th Fiscal Year

(from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

2．Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 40th Fiscal Year

(from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Proposals to be resolved

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 3: Election of Six Directors

Proposal No. 4: Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Auditor's Report

