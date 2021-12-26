Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Roland DG Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6789   JP3983450002

ROLAND DG CORPORATION

(6789)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roland DG : TrueVIS VG2 Series Printer/Cutters Win 2021 Sign Media Canada Readers' Choice Award

12/26/2021 | 11:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Roland DG TrueVIS VG2 Series Printer/Cutters Win 2021 Sign Media Canada Readers' Choice Award

Hamamatsu, Japan, December 27, 2021 - Roland DG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, announced that TrueVIS VG2 Series large-format printer/cutters have won a prestigious 2021 Sign Media Canada Readers' Choice Award.

Sign Media Canada is Canada's most prominent sign graphics magazine. The annual competition gives Sign Media Canada magazine readers the opportunity to vote for the products they believe to be "best in the industry" within five different categories: Digital Printing, Equipment, Illumination, Substrates, and Supplies. This year, more than 40 products were nominated, and the TrueVIS VG2 Series was chosen as the winner in the Digital Printing category.

Tony Miller, President, Global Sales and Marketing Division said, "TrueVIS has gained a strong following among signage professionals around the world for producing graphics with the extraordinary power to excite hearts and minds, as well as its outstanding application compatibility and high reliability. The recognition of the TrueVIS VG2 series by the readers of Sign Media Canada and end users who actually use the various devices is a great honor and means a lot to us. We will continue to contribute to the development of the signage business by providing praiseworthy products that inspire our customers' creativity."

TrueVIS VG2 Series printer/cutters have received numerous awards since their introduction in 2019 from leading digital print industry organizations including ISA International Sign Expo® and the European Digital Press Association, as well as from global independent research organizations such as Keypoint Intelligence's Buyers Laboratory.

To learn more about the award-winning Roland DG TrueVIS VG2 Series printer/cutters, visit Region Selector and select your country.

For more information, contact: Roland DG Corporation
PR/CSR Unit
+81 (0)53-424-6055
E-Mail：rdg-pr@rolanddg.co.jp

Disclaimer

Roland DG Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 04:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROLAND DG CORPORATION
12/26ROLAND DG : TrueVIS VG2 Series Printer/Cutters Win 2021 Sign Media Canada Readers' Choice ..
PU
12/15ROLAND DG : Interns Learn Business Basics during Three-Day Online Internship
PU
12/10ROLAND DG : Australia Managing Director John Wall Appointed President of Visual Connection..
PU
12/09ROLAND DG : Hosts Virtual One-Day Internship Program
PU
11/10ROLAND DG : Financial Report, Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
11/10ROLAND DG : Presentation, Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
10/28ROLAND DG : Notification of organizational and personnel changes
PU
10/27ROLAND DG : Launches D-BRIDGE Digitalization Support Website Packed with Tips for Introduc..
PU
10/26ROLAND DG : “Roland DG Connect” Adds New Features for Enhanced Customer Commun..
PU
10/25ROLAND DG : Makers-Lab Toyohashi Brings the Potential of Manufacturing Closer to Home
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 600 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2021 3 667 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net cash 2021 10 640 M 93,0 M 93,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 43 791 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 157
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ROLAND DG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roland DG Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLAND DG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 515,00 JPY
Average target price 4 133,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kohei Tanabe President & Representative Director
Takuo Hirose Independent Outside Director
Osamu Hosokubo Independent Outside Director
Naoko Okada Independent Outside Director
Eli Keersmaekers Director & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLAND DG CORPORATION87.17%383
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION34.03%6 208
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.64%2 096
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.16.72%933
EIZO CORPORATION9.75%745
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-16.60%697