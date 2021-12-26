Roland DG : TrueVIS VG2 Series Printer/Cutters Win 2021 Sign Media Canada Readers' Choice Award

Hamamatsu, Japan, December 27, 2021 - Roland DG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, announced that TrueVIS VG2 Series large-format printer/cutters have won a prestigious 2021 Sign Media Canada Readers' Choice Award.

Sign Media Canada is Canada's most prominent sign graphics magazine. The annual competition gives Sign Media Canada magazine readers the opportunity to vote for the products they believe to be "best in the industry" within five different categories: Digital Printing, Equipment, Illumination, Substrates, and Supplies. This year, more than 40 products were nominated, and the TrueVIS VG2 Series was chosen as the winner in the Digital Printing category.

Tony Miller, President, Global Sales and Marketing Division said, "TrueVIS has gained a strong following among signage professionals around the world for producing graphics with the extraordinary power to excite hearts and minds, as well as its outstanding application compatibility and high reliability. The recognition of the TrueVIS VG2 series by the readers of Sign Media Canada and end users who actually use the various devices is a great honor and means a lot to us. We will continue to contribute to the development of the signage business by providing praiseworthy products that inspire our customers' creativity."

TrueVIS VG2 Series printer/cutters have received numerous awards since their introduction in 2019 from leading digital print industry organizations including ISA International Sign Expo® and the European Digital Press Association, as well as from global independent research organizations such as Keypoint Intelligence's Buyers Laboratory.

To learn more about the award-winning Roland DG TrueVIS VG2 Series printer/cutters, visit Region Selector and select your country.

For more information, contact: Roland DG CorporationPR/CSR Unit+81 (0)53-424-6055E-Mail：rdg-pr@rolanddg.co.jp