Rolandos Enterprises Public : Transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the

Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the Stock Exchange, as the reason for which the company's titles had been transferred no longer applies following the issuance and publication of its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021. The decision was taken pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

It is further noted that the company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking in the daily price bulletin and the trading boards, due to non-compliance with the ongoing obligation for dispersion of the company's shares to the public.

The company's titles will be traded on the Alternative Market as of Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

Nicosia, 2 June 2022