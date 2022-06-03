Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROL   CY0006110718

ROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC LIMITED

(ROL)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  07-01
0.0325 EUR    0.00%
12:42aROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC : Transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)
PU
05/10Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021ROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC : Announcement (en)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rolandos Enterprises Public : Transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

06/03/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the

Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

The Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the Stock Exchange, as the reason for which the company's titles had been transferred no longer applies following the issuance and publication of its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021. The decision was taken pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

It is further noted that the company's titles will continue to appear with the (Σ) marking in the daily price bulletin and the trading boards, due to non-compliance with the ongoing obligation for dispersion of the company's shares to the public.

The company's titles will be traded on the Alternative Market as of Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

Nicosia, 2 June 2022

Disclaimer

Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC LIMITED
12:42aROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC : Transfer of the titles of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd fr..
PU
05/10Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021ROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC : Announcement (en)
PU
2021Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
2021Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2021Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
2020Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2017Rolandos Enterprises Limited Announces Establishment of Subsidiary
CI
2016Rolandos Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months..
CI
2015Rolandos Enterprises Limited Announces Resignation of George Petrides as Non-Executive ..
CI
More news
Chart ROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rolandos Enterprises Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Andreas Loizou CEO, Executive Director & Financial Manager
Loizou Rolandos Executive Chairman & Executive President
Costas Melanides Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiola Loizou Executive Director
Michalis Tirimos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLANDOS ENTERPRISES PUBLIC LIMITED0.00%2
L'ORÉAL-20.37%183 930
KAO CORPORATION-10.87%19 485
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-12.66%17 223
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-0.15%12 239
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-2.99%8 228