Rolex Rings : Investor Presentation

Corporate presentation and update on earnings for Q1FY23
About our Company
Company Overview | Introduction
Market Leadership Position
5th largest
4.7 Mn MTPA
80
customers
Installed forging capacity of India's
Forging capacity in
across ~20 countries
forging industry
Tier-I supplier
One of the key supplier
of Bearing Rings in India and supplier to most
to global auto companies and some auto OEMs
of the leading bearing companies
across segments including 2W,PV, CV, OHV & EV
Well Qualiﬁed & Accredited Team
1,846
• Founders with experience of over 40 years
Full-time employees
•
Supported by professional management
team with
729
capabilities across various domains
Contractual
•
Award received
for new product
development
employees
Manufacturing Capabilities
34+
Years of experience
22
532
Forging lines with a
Spindles with a
Combined installed
Combined installed
capacity of
capacity of
1,44,750
70 Million
tonnes per annum
Parts per annum
Manufacturing infrastructure includes combination of high-speed hot formers from Sakamura & Hatebur.
Existing Machine lines consist of spindles from
DMG, FUJI, ACE, TSUGAMI, Hyundai, Mazak, Muratec
Robust Financial Performance
Revenue (INR mn)
₹ 10,167 mn
~58%
Revenue from
Revenue from
operations (FY22)
Exports (FY22)**
₹ 2,403 mn
~24%
EBITDA (FY22)
RONW (FY22)*
Diverse Product Portfolio
Bearing Rings
Automotive Components
Product Portfolio suitable for a wide range of end-user industries such as automotive (PV,
CV, 2W, 3W, tractor), railways, industrial infrastructure, renewable energy etc
0.37
₹ 1,319 mn
EBITDA (INR mn)
PAT (FY22)
Net Debt: Equity (FY22)*
Revenue Contribution
FY22
Note : Return on Net Worth = Proﬁt After Tax / Total Equity
4
Bearings industry | $50bn sector globally, with India expected to show robust growth
Global bearing industry
Indian bearings industry is expected to show healthy growth going forward
Global Split by Segment (%)
$50bn
Size of the Global Bearings Market (CY2019)
~80% of domestic market share with #5 players
supplies to most of the leading bearing manufacturers domestically
Domestic Bearings Market (₹ Cr)
CAGR: +9%-11%
FY2021-FY2025e
CAGR: +10.1%
FY2013-FY2019
Domestic market for forged bearing rings is ~ ₹ 11,000mn
₹ mn
• Increasing localization in Indian bearings industry (currently 40% imports), will help domestic suppliers of components for bearings;
Demand for domestic bearing components(rollers, rings) is expected to grow at a faster rate (~CAGR of10-12%) than the underlying bearings industry
Source : Indian Bearings Industry - Industry Revenue to witness a smart recovery in FY 2022
5
