    543325   INE645S01016

ROLEX RINGS LIMITED

(543325)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
1759.20 INR   -1.66%
Rolex Rings : Investor Presentation

08/07/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Rolex Rings Limited

Corporate presentation and update on earnings for Q1FY23

Safe Harbor

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Rolex Rings Ltd (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company. This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded. Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difﬁcult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash ﬂows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections

.

2

About our Company

Company Overview | Introduction

Market Leadership Position

5th largest

4.7 Mn MTPA

80

customers

Installed forging capacity of India's

Forging capacity in

across ~20 countries

forging industry

Tier-I supplier

One of the key supplier

of Bearing Rings in India and supplier to most

to global auto companies and some auto OEMs

of the leading bearing companies

across segments including 2W,PV, CV, OHV & EV

Well Qualiﬁed & Accredited Team

1,846

• Founders with experience of over 40 years

Full-time employees

Supported by professional management

team with

729

capabilities across various domains

Contractual

Award received

for new product

development

employees

Manufacturing Capabilities

34+

Years of experience

22

532

Forging lines with a

Spindles with a

Combined installed

Combined installed

capacity of

capacity of

1,44,750

70 Million

tonnes per annum

Parts per annum

Manufacturing infrastructure includes combination of high-speed hot formers from Sakamura & Hatebur.

Existing Machine lines consist of spindles from

DMG, FUJI, ACE, TSUGAMI, Hyundai, Mazak, Muratec

Robust Financial Performance

Revenue (INR mn)

₹ 10,167 mn

~58%

Revenue from

Revenue from

operations (FY22)

Exports (FY22)**

₹ 2,403 mn

~24%

EBITDA (FY22)

RONW (FY22)*

Diverse Product Portfolio

Bearing Rings

Automotive Components

Product Portfolio suitable for a wide range of end-user industries such as automotive (PV,

CV, 2W, 3W, tractor), railways, industrial infrastructure, renewable energy etc

0.37

₹ 1,319 mn

EBITDA (INR mn)

PAT (FY22)

Net Debt: Equity (FY22)*

Revenue Contribution

FY22

Note : Return on Net Worth = Proﬁt After Tax / Total Equity

4

Bearings industry | $50bn sector globally, with India expected to show robust growth

Global bearing industry

Indian bearings industry is expected to show healthy growth going forward

Global Split by Segment (%)

$50bn

Size of the Global Bearings Market (CY2019)

~80% of domestic market share with #5 players

supplies to most of the leading bearing manufacturers domestically

Domestic Bearings Market (₹ Cr)

CAGR: +9%-11%

FY2021-FY2025e

CAGR: +10.1%

FY2013-FY2019

Domestic market for forged bearing rings is ~ ₹ 11,000mn

₹ mn

• Increasing localization in Indian bearings industry (currently 40% imports), will help domestic suppliers of components for bearings;

  • Demand for domestic bearing components (rollers, rings) is expected to grow at a faster rate (~CAGR of 10-12%) than the underlying bearings industry

Source : Indian Bearings Industry - Industry Revenue to witness a smart recovery in FY 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rolex Rings Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 163 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
Net income 2021 870 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 392 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 909 M 603 M 603 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1 815
Free-Float 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Manesh Dayashankar Madeka Chairman & Managing Director
Hiren Dilipbhai Doshi Vice President-Finance
Bharat Jiten Madeka President-Operations & Human Resources
Hardik Dhimantbhai Gandhi Secretary
Pravinchandra Dholakia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLEX RINGS LIMITED51.32%603
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.85%52 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.95%37 590
FANUC CORPORATION-6.03%32 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.03%23 210
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.43%21 969