  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rollins, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-16 pm EDT
41.98 USD   -0.83%
Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign after becoming mired in Justice Dept ethics probe

05/16/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Authorites speak about the march by supporters of the white nationalist group Patriot Front in Boston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign her post by the end of the week, her attorney said on Tuesday, after she became the subject of a wide-ranging ethics investigation by the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general's office.

"Rachael has been profoundly honored to serve as U.S. Attorney over the past 16 months and is incredibly proud of all her office has accomplished during that limited time, especially in the areas of gun violence and civil rights," her attorney Michael Bromwich said in a statement to Reuters.

"After the dust settles and she resigns, Rachael will make herself available to answer questions," Bromwich added.

Her resignation comes after a months-long investigation by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz that was prompted by her appearance last July at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

The investigation later broadened to examine her travel and her use of her personal cellphone for official business, among other things, Reuters previously reported.

The results of the investigation have not yet been made public, though her attorney told Reuters last month that Rollins was in the process of reviewing and providing comments on a final draft of the investigative report.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham and Leslie Adler)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 019 M - -
Net income 2023 434 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,9x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 20 860 M 20 860 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 17 515
Free-Float 48,0%
Rollins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROLLINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 42,33 $
Average target price 39,80 $
Spread / Average Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jerry E. Gahlhoff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth D. Krause Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gary W. Rollins Executive Chairman
Thomas D. Tesh Chief Information Officer
Pamela R. Rollins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLINS, INC.16.53%20 860
FISERV, INC.18.19%73 904
CINTAS CORPORATION3.86%47 704
BLOCK, INC.-9.50%34 400
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.76%26 994
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC0.85%26 064
