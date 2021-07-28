Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rollins, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROLLINS : ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, July 27, 2021: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share payable September 10, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2021.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

Disclaimer

Rollins Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 349 M - -
Net income 2021 341 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 18 282 M 18 282 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 616
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart ROLLINS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rollins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,15 $
Average target price 36,50 $
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary W. Rollins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Gahlhoff President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Edward Northen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
Thomas D. Tesh Chief Information Officer
Thomas J. Lawley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLINS, INC.-4.91%18 282
SQUARE, INC.15.66%114 630
FISERV, INC.0.72%76 465
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.55%56 888
CINTAS CORPORATION10.02%40 465
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC63.76%34 892