  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rollins, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-23 pm EST
36.15 USD   +0.11%
ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

01/23/2023 | 04:31pm EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.  This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

ROL-Div

For Further Information
Julie Bimmerman (404) 888-2103

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301728283.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
01/13Beacon Energy half-year loss narrows, interim CEO to become permanent
AN
01/09Rollins, inc. schedules date for release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 results
PR
01/06AirSculpt Technologies Appoints Todd Magazine as CEO, Reiterates 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
2022Massachusetts agrees to reform prison conditions for mentally ill inmates
RE
2022Rollins Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2022Rollins, Inc. Appoints Jerry E. Gahlhoff, Jr. as Principal Executive Officer, Effective..
CI
2022Rollins, Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes, Effective January 1, 2023
CI
2022Transcript : Rollins, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse’s 10th Annual Globa..
CI
2022Rollins : Credit Suisse 10th Annual 2022 Global Industrial Conference
PU
2022Weekly market update : The calm before the storm
MS
