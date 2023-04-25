Advanced search
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
04:00:01 2023-04-25 pm EDT
39.72 USD   -0.48%
ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

04/25/2023 | 05:14pm EDT
ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable June 9, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2023.  This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,500 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting at www.rollins.com.

ROL-Div

For Further Information Contact
Kenneth Krause (404) 888-2242

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301807506.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
