    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
34.85 USD   -0.68%
04:31pRollins, inc. schedules date for release of first quarter 2022 results
PR
04/01Advance Energy CFO Steps Down
MT
03/29INSIDER SELL : Rpc
MT
ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.  In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13728548. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (domestic) or 1-201-612-7415 (internationally), replay PIN number 13728548.  The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com.

About Rollins
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com,  www.trutechinc.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.westernpest.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.indfumco.comwww.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.orkinau.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

For Further Information Contact
Julie Bimmerman, (404) 888-2103

ROL-IR

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-schedules-date-for-release-of-first-quarter-2022-results-301518160.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
