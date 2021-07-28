ROLLINS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)

ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, July 28, 2021: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $638.2 million, an increase of 15.3% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $553.3 million. Rollins' reported net income was $98.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $75.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Rollins' revenues rose 12.7% for the first six months of 2021 to $1.174 billion compared to $1.041 billion for the prior year. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $191.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share compared to $118.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $168.3 million or $0.34, respectively, compared to $118.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the same period last year.

The Company, as planned, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.5 and $31.5 million pre-tax.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, 'We are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and first half of 2021, across all business lines. We are proud of the continued dedication of our employees throughout the pandemic, and are positioned well for the remainder of the year.'

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

ROL-Fin

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,528 $ 134,829 Trade accounts receivables, net 142,868 129,297 Financed receivables, net 25,431 23,285 Materials and supplies 29,952 34,064 Other current assets 49,546 41,626 Total Current Assets 376,325 363,101 Equipment and property, net 134,911 191,141 Goodwill 664,118 602,310 Customer contracts, net 291,976 275,782 Trademarks and tradenames, net 108,517 104,760 Other intangible assets, net 10,158 10,176 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 258,073 214,874 Financed receivables, long-term, net 43,837 38,281 Benefit plan assets 1,118 9,312 Deferred income tax assets 2,653 2,105 Other assets 30,007 24,540 Total Assets $ 1,921,693 $ 1,836,382 LIABILITIES Accounts payable 74,815 48,037 Accrued insurance, current 31,015 31,230 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 91,912 87,050 Unearned revenue 151,379 139,541 Operating lease liabilities, current 77,604 71,494 Current portion of long-term debt 18,750 12,500 Other current liabilities 73,269 88,321 Total Current Liabilities 518,744 478,173 Accrued insurance, less current portion 36,369 35,520 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 182,804 144,846 Long-term debt 69,250 242,500 Deferred income tax liabilities 9,330 14,482 Long-term accrued liabilities 54,512 58,031 Total Liabilities 871,009 973,552 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 492,079 491,639 Retained earnings and other equity 558,605 371,191 Total stockholders' equity 1,050,684 862,830 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,921,693 $ 1,836,382

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Customer services $ 638,204 $ 553,329 $ 1,173,758 $ 1,041,230 COSTS AND EXPENSES Cost of services provided 297,862 255,622 559,414 506,774 Depreciation and amortization 23,306 21,925 46,902 43,522 Sales, general and administrative 183,482 171,253 345,690 329,115 Gain on sale of assets, net (891 ) (451 ) (33,151 ) (726 ) Interest expense, net 506 1,460 1,112 3,625 504,265 449,809 919,967 882,310 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 133,939 103,520 253,791 158,920 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 35,085 28,162 62,294 40,294 NET INCOME $ 98,854 $ 75,358 $ 191,497 $ 118,626 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED1 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.39 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted1 491,999 491,645 491,950 491,585

1 All prior year share and per share data have been adjusted to accounted to account for the three-for-two stock split effective December 10, 2020.

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Better/

(Worse) % 2021 2020 Better/

(Worse) % Net income $ 98,854 $ 75,358 $ 23,496 31.2 % $ 191,497 $ 118,626 $ 72,871 61.4 % Property disposition gains (459 ) - (459 ) - (31,517 ) - (31,517 ) - Adjusted income taxes on excluded gains 122 - 122 - 8,287 - 8,287 - Adjusted net income 98,517 75,358 23,159 30.7 % 168,267 118,626 49,641 41.8 % Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted1 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.05 33.3 % $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.10 41.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted1 491,999 491,645 354 0.1 % 491,950 491,585 365 0.1 %

1 All prior year share and per share data have been adjusted to account for the three-for-two stock split effective December 10, 2020.

