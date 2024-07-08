Overview| Governance | People | Safety | Environment | Community

Dear Shareholders, Customers, Team Members, and Stakeholders,

I am pleased to present our annual sustainability report, outlining our commitment to responsible business practices, employee engagement, inclusivity, health and safety, communities, and environmental stewardship.

As we navigate through a rapidly changing world, we regularly assess the business environment, as well as our own strengths and opportunities, and have aligned around key strategic objectives that will help us to drive continued success at Rollins.

People First: We promote a people first mindset that prioritizes the well-being and development of the individual, as well as our collective team, in all aspects of our business. To provide our customers with the best customer experience, we must focus on cultivating our position as the employer of choice in our industry. This means not only investing in competitive wages and benefits, but also providing tools, training and development opportunities that drive a high level of employee engagement.

Customer Loyalty: We focus on creating the best customer experience that will enable a loyal customer base and in turn reduce the amount of turnover across our customer base. This starts with our people and the interactions they have with our customers. By focusing on this key objective, we expect it to enable growth that will outpace our market trajectory.

Growth Mindset: A growth mindset helps us consider ways to improve and best position our business. Our focus here is to identify changes that may present both risks and opportunities to our business. We focus on evaluating changes in the markets we compete in, as well as across other industries to identify changing dynamics impacting our people and customers which may in turn impact our position in the markets where we compete.

Operational Efficiency: As a complement to our growth mindset, our dedication to continuous improvement and operational efficiency is another key tenet of our strategy and culture. We approach our operations from the perspective that everything we do can be improved upon. We are constantly striving to improve our service levels by optimizing our business model and modernizing our business.

We believe that our alignment around these key strategic areas will enable us to grow faster than our market, position our business for the future, and deliver value for all stakeholders, including our customers, our Team Members, our communities, and our shareholders.

As always, thank you for your continued support and trust in Rollins. Together we can build a better world for our customers, Team Members, and communities.

Sincerely,

Jerry Gahlhoff Jr.

President & CEO