Everyone deserves a safe place to live, work, and play.
"Our focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and efficiency is not only a testament to our values but also a reflection of our dedication to creating
a positive impact on our Team Members, our customers, and communities in which we operate."
Jerry Gahlhoff Jr.
President & CEO
Dear Shareholders, Customers, Team Members, and Stakeholders,
I am pleased to present our annual sustainability report, outlining our commitment to responsible business practices, employee engagement, inclusivity, health and safety, communities, and environmental stewardship.
As we navigate through a rapidly changing world, we regularly assess the business environment, as well as our own strengths and opportunities, and have aligned around key strategic objectives that will help us to drive continued success at Rollins.
People First: We promote a people first mindset that prioritizes the well-being and development of the individual, as well as our collective team, in all aspects of our business. To provide our customers with the best customer experience, we must focus on cultivating our position as the employer of choice in our industry. This means not only investing in competitive wages and benefits, but also providing tools, training and development opportunities that drive a high level of employee engagement.
Customer Loyalty: We focus on creating the best customer experience that will enable a loyal customer base and in turn reduce the amount of turnover across our customer base. This starts with our people and the interactions they have with our customers. By focusing on this key objective, we expect it to enable growth that will outpace our market trajectory.
Growth Mindset: A growth mindset helps us consider ways to improve and best position our business. Our focus here is to identify changes that may present both risks and opportunities to our business. We focus on evaluating changes in the markets we compete in, as well as across other industries to identify changing dynamics impacting our people and customers which may in turn impact our position in the markets where we compete.
Operational Efficiency: As a complement to our growth mindset, our dedication to continuous improvement and operational efficiency is another key tenet of our strategy and culture. We approach our operations from the perspective that everything we do can be improved upon. We are constantly striving to improve our service levels by optimizing our business model and modernizing our business.
We believe that our alignment around these key strategic areas will enable us to grow faster than our market, position our business for the future, and deliver value for all stakeholders, including our customers, our Team Members, our communities, and our shareholders.
As always, thank you for your continued support and trust in Rollins. Together we can build a better world for our customers, Team Members, and communities.
Sincerely,
Jerry Gahlhoff Jr.
President & CEO
2023
ATA GLANCE
19,000+
EMPLOYEES
800+
COMPANY-OWNED AND FRANCHISED LOCATIONS
$3.0
BILLION IN REVENUE
About us:
Rollins is a premier global consumer and commercial services company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Through our family of leading brands, we provide essential pest and wildlife control services and protection against termite damage,
2.8+
MILLION CUSTOMERS SERVED
~70
COUNTRIES SERVED
14%
TOTAL REVENUE
GROWTH (OVER 2022)
SUSTAINABILITY
ATA GLANCE
Top Workplace
83%
in USA (2023)
engagement score*
in Atlanta (2023: 7th consecutive year)
425K+
$1M+
45%
safety training courses completed
raised for United Way of
year-over-year increase
Greater Atlanta
in hybrid vehicles
*The score is based on January 2024 responses to the survey sent to U.S. and CanadaTeam Members excluding Fox Pest Control (acquired in 2023).
The survey gauges how employees feel about job satisfaction, organizational commitment and alignment with the Company's values.
GOVERNANCE
At Rollins,
governance serves as the foundation upon which all our sustainability efforts are built.
We believe that strong governance practices are essential to transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct across all levels of our organization. By prioritizing good governance, we aim to foster a culture of integrity and excellence that guides our decision-making processes and enables us to work in alignment with our strategic objectives.
Board Leadership Structure
The Rollins' Board of Directors (the "Board") oversees the management of our business strategies, risks, and opportunities. The Board, through the roles of the Audit Committee, Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, has set high standards for our Team Members, customers, stakeholders, officers, and directors.
The Board is led by the Executive Chairman of the Board with each of the Board committees being led by a Committee Chairperson. As of January 2023, Gary W. Rollins began serving as the Executive Chairman of the Board, and Jerry E. Gahlhoff, Jr. began serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The separation of the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer roles allows the Chief Executive Officer to focus his time and energy on operating and managing the Company while leveraging the experience and perspectives of the Executive Chairman.
To drive a high performing Board, the Company has elected Louise S. Sams as Lead Independent Director who is responsible for identifying issues for the Board to consider and properly address with all directors being heard.
Board Demographics*
11 members:
GENDER
ETHNICITY
73%
Male
82%
White
27%
Female
18%
Black/African American
*As of 4/24/2024
Role of the Board
The Company's business affairs are managed under the direction of the Board, which is currently comprised of eleven members. The Board oversees the Company's Chief Executive Officer and other senior management in the competent and ethical operation of the Company so that the long-term interests of the shareholders are being served. In conducting this oversight responsibility, the Board receives regular reports from the Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Company's senior management team.
The specific responsibilities of the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Lead Independent Director are outlined in the table below.
Executive Chairman of the Board:
- Sets the agendas for Board meetings in consultation with the CEO, Corporate Secretary, and other members of the Board.
- Presides over all Board meetings and the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
- Sees that all orders and resolutions of the Board are carried into effect.
Chief Executive Officer:
- Sets the operational leadership and strategic direction of the Company.
- Sets the day-to-day leadership and performance of the Company.
Lead Independent Director:
- Serves as the liaison between the Executive Chairman of the Board, the CEO and the independent directors.
- Sets the agendas for, and presides over, the executive sessions of the non-employee and independent directors.
- Consults with the Executive Chairman of the Board and the CEO regarding information sent to the Board in connection with Board meetings.
- Being available, if requested by the shareholders, when appropriate, for consultation and direct communication.
All three committees of the Board (Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee, and Audit Committee) play a role in oversight of environmental, social and governance matters, specifically overall sustainability, human capital, and cyber security.
Oversight of Sustainability Matters
The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, pursuant to its charter, has responsibility for oversight of our sustainability initiatives and strategy. We
also have a management-level Sustainability Oversight Committee that is comprised of diverse representatives from multiple business functions within the organization and led by our General Counsel. The Sustainability Oversight Committee is responsible
for setting our sustainability strategy and long- term objectives and providing regular reports to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Company has also engaged an independent third- party consultant with diverse perspectives to help us better understand our sustainability-related risks and opportunities. Our goal is to prioritize our sustainability efforts to drive value for stakeholders and our business.
Oversight of Human Capital Management
The Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee, pursuant to its charter, has responsibility for oversight of the Company's human capital
MANAGERmanagement strategy and policies, including, but not limited to those policies and strategies regarding
HR workplace inclusion. The Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee receives updates from senior management throughout the year on key talent metrics for the overall workforce, including metrics related to workplace inclusion, and receives reports on the Company's recruiting, training and education, talent acquisition and career development programs.
INTERVIEW
JOBPOSTING AP
