SecondQuarter 2023 Earnings
Webcast Presentation
Rollins, Inc.
July 27, 2023
SAFE HARBOR
Statements made in this earnings presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's business and financial results. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that the demand environment is healthy, the Company is focused on delivering strong growth in incremental margins--.-in%the second half, the Company remains very well positioned to continue to drive growth through acquisition, the Company is focused on driving growth while evaluating severalGrossinitiatives aimed at improving productivity, the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, that the Company is focused on executing additional programs that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business model, improvement in gross margin and current demand environment provides a sense of optimism to startMarginthe second half, that the Company continues to focus on implementing continuous improvement initiatives that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business and position itself well for years to come, the Company is evaluating a number of initiatives that are aimed at improving performance, the Company plans to invest for growth while actively maintaining balance across all categories of capital allocation, the Company's current staffing levels respond to favorable demand trends and to accelerate modernization efforts, and the Company's belief that it has a healthy pipeline of acquisitions and the Fox acquisition is leading to robust growth in M&A.
Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the effects of a pandemic, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other major public health concern on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage>-- to our brands or reputation; new or proposed regulations regarding climate change; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental--.-% regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; the adequacy Freeof our insurance coverage to cover allEBITDAsignificant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownershipCashinterest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, whichMargincould make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensiveFlow. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, adjusted net income,--.adjusted-% earnings per share ("EPS"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA Grossmargin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, net debt, and net leverage ratio in this earnings presentation. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measuresMarginshould not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted incremental margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management uses free cash flow conversion, which is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income, to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management uses net debt, which is calculated by total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents, as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage. Net leverage ratio, which is calculated by dividing net debt by trailing twelve-month EBITDA, is useful to investors because it is an indicator of our ability to meet our future financial obligations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.
See the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation with their most comparable GAAP measures.
SECOND QUARTER OVERVIEW
Q2 2023 FINANCIALS1
HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
$821M
Gross Margin
53.2%
Adjusted
Earnings Per
Share1
$0.23
Revenue Growth
14.9%
Adjusted
EBITDA Margin1
22.3%
Free Cash Flow1
$141
Delivered double-digit revenue growth across all service lines, organic revenue1 was up 8% and M&A drove 7% growth
Pricing outpaced inflation driving 40 bps improvement in gross margin; Fox acquisition accretive to earnings
Adjusted EBITDA1 in line with prior year performance, pressured by higher insurance and claims expenses
Cash generation was strong with Free Cash Flow1 up 18% year-over-year and conversion >125% of net income
Solid Performance in Q2 and Well Positioned to Deliver Strong 2023 Results
1These amounts are non-GAAP measures (see Appendix)
BALANCED 2023 OUTLOOK
WHAT WE ARE SEEING
WHAT WE EXPECT
Organic Growth
Continued Growth
Healthy organic growth with good performance
Focused on delivering strong growth in the second
across all major service areas
half
Acquisitions
Fox Acquisition completed in April was accretive to earnings in the first quarter of ownership
Margin Expansion Opportunities
Evaluating a number of initiatives that are aimed at improving performance
Staffing Remains Strong
Entering the third quarter with very good staffing levels to respond to favorable demand trends
Less Favorable Claims Expense
Legacy claims and higher insurance costs were largest headwind on margins
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Investing for growth while actively maintaining balance across all categories of capital allocation
Focused on Delivering Continued Growth in the Second Half
