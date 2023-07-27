SAFE HARBOR

Statements made in this earnings presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's business and financial results. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that the demand environment is healthy, the Company is focused on delivering strong growth in incremental margins--.-in%the second half, the Company remains very well positioned to continue to drive growth through acquisition, the Company is focused on driving growth while evaluating severalGrossinitiatives aimed at improving productivity, the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, that the Company is focused on executing additional programs that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business model, improvement in gross margin and current demand environment provides a sense of optimism to startMarginthe second half, that the Company continues to focus on implementing continuous improvement initiatives that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business and position itself well for years to come, the Company is evaluating a number of initiatives that are aimed at improving performance, the Company plans to invest for growth while actively maintaining balance across all categories of capital allocation, the Company's current staffing levels respond to favorable demand trends and to accelerate modernization efforts, and the Company's belief that it has a healthy pipeline of acquisitions and the Fox acquisition is leading to robust growth in M&A.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the effects of a pandemic, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other major public health concern on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage>-- to our brands or reputation; new or proposed regulations regarding climate change; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental--.-% regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; the adequacy Freeof our insurance coverage to cover allEBITDAsignificant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownershipCashinterest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, whichMargincould make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensiveFlow. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.