Rollins : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

Safe Harbor

Our earnings release discusses our business outlook and contains certain forward-looking statements. These particular forward-looking statements and all other statements that have been made on this call, excluding historical facts, are subject

to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any statement we make today. Please

refer to today's press release and our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for more information, and the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ.

2