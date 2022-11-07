Advanced search
ROLLINS, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
41.75 USD   -0.38%
Rollins : Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference Presentation

11/07/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Rollins, Inc.

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Kenneth Krause, EVP and CFO

November 9, 2022

Safe Harbor

Except for historical information, certain statements in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Actual results can be affected by any number of factors, many of which are outside of management's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our most recent Form 10-K. Rollins, Inc. undertakes

no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein,

except as required by law.

In this presentation certain non-GAAP financial measures may be used. Please see

the appendix for a reconciliation to the appropriate GAAP measure.

2

Rollins Overview

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. We have consistently grown through challenging economic cycles while focusing on providing exceptional customer service. Our services are aimed at controlling pests and helping our customers protect their brands and their property.

Revenues by major service line

Key Metrics1

$2.6B

51.5%

21.6%

~$20B

Revenues

Gross Margin

Adjusted EBITDA

Market Cap

(excluding depreciation &

Margin2

amortization)2

Ticker- ROL

>100%

>17,000

~80%

1968

Free Cash Flow

Employees

Recurring Revenue

Entry onto NYSE

Conversion

in Pest Control

Market leadership, recurring revenue, consistent growth, strong cash generation

1Key metrics for latest 12-month period ended September 30, 2022

3

2Non-GAAP measure (see reconciliation in the appendix)

Residential Pest Control

Commercial Pest Control

Termite and

Ancillary

Services

Protecting where we live, work and play with our strong brands

RESIDENTIAL

  • Market Leadership in Residential Pest Control globally
  • Focused on health, safety and protection of property
  • Recession resistant - contract-based revenue and non- discretionary purchase

COMMERCIAL

  • Protecting the brand of our customers
  • Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Logistics are Key Markets
  • Recession resistant - contract-based revenue and non- discretionary purchase

TERMITE AND ANCILLARY SERVICES

  • Termites cost Americans more than $5 billion in damage each year
  • Strong customer base and recurring revenue, high customer retention; An essential service

Providing customers with exceptional service in a defensive and growing market

4

Strong Business Model and Disciplined Execution

Consistent Revenue Growth

Double digit revenue growth across all major service lines YTD September 2022

~80%

7%

Recurring

Long Term

Revenue in

Growth Rate

Pest Control

Robust Acquisition Activity

Active pipeline & 3.3% revenue growth from acquisitions YTD September 20221

Focus on Value Creation

Focused on driving strong incremental margins and margin expansion

50% +

Potential for Improved

Gross Margin

Margin with strong

Profile

Incremental Margin

Profile

Strong Financial Position

Investment grade profile, strong cash flow generation, balanced capital allocation

$110M

>15%

+30%

Investments in

Long Term

Increase to Regular

Acquisitions YTD

Growth Rate in

Quarterly Dividend

Free Cash Flow

in Q4

Growth, improving profitability and balanced capital allocation drive above-market shareholder returns

5

1Non-GAAP measure (see reconciliation in the appendix)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rollins Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:30:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
