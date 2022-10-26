Rollins : Earnings Presentation Q3 2022

Our earnings release discusses our business outlook and contains certain forward-looking statements. These particular forward-looking statements and all other statements that have been made on this call, excluding historical facts, are subject
Gary Rollins
Jerry Gahlhoff Jr
Chairman and CEO
President and COO
John Wilson
Ken Krause
Vice Chairman
EVP, CFO and Treasurer
Rollins Overview
Rollins is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. We have consistently grown through challenging economic cycles while focusing on providing exceptional customer service.
Our services are aimed at controlling pests$2.6B and helping our customers protect their
Key Metrics1
51.6%
21.6%
brands and their property.
Revenues
Gross Margin
Adjusted EBITDA
(excluding depreciation &
Margin2
Revenues by major service line
>100%
Free Cash Flow
Conversion
amortization)
>17,000
>80%
Employees
Recurring Revenue
in Pest Control
Recurring revenue, consistent growth, strong margins and cash generation
Key metrics for latest 12-month period ended September 30, 2022
These amounts are non-GAAP measures (see Appendix)
Key Messages
The team had another strong quarter, consisting of double-digit sales and earnings increase
Total sales were up 12.2% in the quarter with broad based growth across all major service offerings that drove 14.7% growth in GAAP net income
Operating cash flow was strong, well in excess of net income
Consistently strong cash flow performance
We invested $61 million in acquisitions and paid dividends of $49 million, representing a 23% increase in the quarter
The company announced a 30% increase to the quarterly regular dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022
We are positioned to deliver a strong finish to 2022
We are extremely proud of our 17,000+ associates for their engagement and exceptional work
Highly engaged teams driving strong results across the portfolio
