  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rollins, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
35.94 USD   -0.94%
08:32aRollins Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aRollins : Earnings Presentation Q3 2022
PU
08:18aRollins : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast
PU
Rollins : Earnings Presentation Q3 2022

10/26/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

October 26, 2022

1

Safe Harbor

Our earnings release discusses our business outlook and contains certain forward-looking statements. These particular forward-looking statements and all other statements that have been made on this call, excluding historical facts, are subject

to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any statement we make today. Please

refer to today's press release and our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for more information, and the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ.

2

Gary Rollins

Jerry Gahlhoff Jr

Chairman and CEO

President and COO

John Wilson

Ken Krause

Vice Chairman

EVP, CFO and Treasurer

3

Rollins Overview

Rollins is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. We have consistently grown through challenging economic cycles while focusing on providing exceptional customer service.

Our services are aimed at controlling pests$2.6B and helping our customers protect their

Key Metrics1

51.6%

21.6%

brands and their property.

Revenues

Gross Margin

Adjusted EBITDA

(excluding depreciation &

Margin2

Revenues by major service line

>100%

Free Cash Flow

Conversion

amortization)

>17,000

>80%

Employees

Recurring Revenue

in Pest Control

Recurring revenue, consistent growth, strong margins and cash generation

1Key metrics for latest 12-month period ended September 30, 2022

4

2These amounts are non-GAAP measures (see Appendix)

Key Messages

  • The team had another strong quarter, consisting of double-digit sales and earnings increase
    • Total sales were up 12.2% in the quarter with broad based growth across all major service offerings that drove 14.7% growth in GAAP net income
  • Operating cash flow was strong, well in excess of net income
    • Consistently strong cash flow performance
    • We invested $61 million in acquisitions and paid dividends of $49 million, representing a 23% increase in the quarter
  • The company announced a 30% increase to the quarterly regular dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • We are positioned to deliver a strong finish to 2022
  • We are extremely proud of our 17,000+ associates for their engagement and exceptional work

Highly engaged teams driving strong results across the portfolio

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rollins Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
