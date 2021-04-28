|
Rollins, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Total Revenue increased 9.8% for the quarter; Total Revenue less Significant Acquisitions grew 7.9%
- Residential revenues increased 14.9% for the quarter, with Termite increasing 12.2%
- Earnings Per Share of $0.19 for the quarter included $0.05 from non-recurring property disposition gains of $31.1 million
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.14 for the quarter excluded property disposition gains
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $535.6 million, an increase of 9.8% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $487.9 million. Rollins' reported net income was $92.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $43.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $69.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share.
The Company, as planned, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $31.1 million pre-tax.
Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are extremely proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well positioned for 2021. Our employees have displayed a strong level of commitment and drive towards taking care of our customers who have shown their trust in our services throughout this pandemic. We are confident in our continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward."
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Inc., Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's belief that it is well positioned for 2021 and the Company's confidence in its continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2020.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At March 31, (unaudited)
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 117,322
$ 92,582
Trade accounts receivables, net
122,445
123,166
Financed receivables, net
22,402
22,209
Materials and supplies
32,645
21,527
Other current assets
39,229
45,346
Total Current Assets
334,043
304,830
Equipment and property, net
143,899
194,854
Goodwill
659,795
596,067
Customer contracts, net
297,288
279,361
Trademarks and tradenames, net
108,761
104,863
Other intangible assets, net
10,198
10,314
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
252,343
207,975
Financed receivables, long-term, net
38,105
33,952
Benefit plan assets
1,167
15,639
Deferred income tax assets
2,649
1,961
Other assets
28,632
21,663
Total Assets
$ 1,876,880
$ 1,771,479
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$ 66,586
$ 36,844
Accrued insurance, current
31,709
30,739
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
78,357
68,289
Unearned revenue
140,378
129,352
Operating lease liabilities, current
75,822
69,094
Current portion of long-term debt
18,750
12,500
Other current liabilities
96,186
71,050
Total Current Liabilities
507,788
417,868
Accrued insurance, less current portion
36,062
34,921
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
178,508
140,152
Long-term debt
96,250
307,300
Deferred income tax liabilities
9,005
14,257
Long-term accrued liabilities
60,332
56,610
Total Liabilities
887,945
971,108
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
492,124
491,651
Retained earnings and other equity
496,811
308,720
Total stockholders' equity
988,935
800,371
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,876,880
$ 1,771,479
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
REVENUES
Customer services
$ 535,554
$ 487,901
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided
261,552
251,152
Depreciation and amortization
23,596
21,597
Sales, general and administrative
162,208
157,862
(Gains)/losses on sale of assets, net
(32,260)
(275)
Interest expense, net
606
2,165
415,702
432,501
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
119,852
55,400
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
27,209
12,132
NET INCOME
$ 92,643
$ 43,268
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 0.19
$ 0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
492,003
491,524
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.
(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Better/
(Worse)
%
Net income
$ 92,643
$ 43,268
$ 49,375
114.1
%
Property disposition gains
(31,058)
-
(31,058)
-
Adjusted income taxes on excluded gains
8,165
-
8,165
-
Adjusted net income
$ 69,750
$ 43,268
$ 26,482
61.2
%
Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted
$ 0.14
$ 0.09
$ 0.05
55.6
%
Weighted average participating shares outstanding - basic and diluted
492,003
491,524
479
0.1
%
