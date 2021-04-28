Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rollins, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROL

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rollins, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/28/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total Revenue increased 9.8% for the quarter; Total Revenue less Significant Acquisitions grew 7.9%
  • Residential revenues increased 14.9% for the quarter, with Termite increasing 12.2%
  • Earnings Per Share of $0.19 for the quarter included $0.05 from non-recurring property disposition gains of $31.1 million
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.14 for the quarter excluded property disposition gains

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $535.6 million, an increase of 9.8% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $487.9 million.  Rollins' reported net income was $92.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $43.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.  Adjusted net income* for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $69.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

The Company, as planned, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $31.1 million pre-tax.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are extremely proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well positioned for 2021. Our employees have displayed a strong level of commitment and drive towards taking care of our customers who have shown their trust in our services throughout this pandemic. We are confident in our continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Inc., Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.comwww.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com,  www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com,  www.cranepestcontrol.com,  www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's belief that it is well positioned for 2021 and the Company's confidence in its continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward.  The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2020.

ROL-Fin

 







ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


(in thousands)


At March 31, (unaudited)

2021


2020


ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$               117,322


$                 92,582


Trade accounts receivables, net

122,445


123,166


Financed receivables, net 

22,402


22,209


Materials and supplies

32,645


21,527


Other current assets

39,229


45,346


Total Current Assets

334,043


304,830


Equipment and property, net

143,899


194,854


Goodwill 

659,795


596,067


Customer contracts, net

297,288


279,361


Trademarks and tradenames, net

108,761


104,863


Other intangible assets, net

10,198


10,314


Operating lease, right-of-use assets

252,343


207,975


Financed receivables, long-term, net

38,105


33,952


Benefit plan assets

1,167


15,639


Deferred income tax assets

2,649


1,961


Other assets

28,632


21,663


    Total Assets

$            1,876,880


$            1,771,479


LIABILITIES





Accounts payable

$                 66,586


$                 36,844


Accrued insurance, current

31,709


30,739


Accrued compensation and related liabilities

78,357


68,289


Unearned revenue

140,378


129,352


Operating lease liabilities, current

75,822


69,094


Current portion of long-term debt

18,750


12,500


Other current liabilities

96,186


71,050


Total Current Liabilities

507,788


417,868


Accrued insurance, less current portion

36,062


34,921


Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

178,508


140,152


Long-term debt

96,250


307,300


Deferred income tax liabilities

9,005


14,257


Long-term accrued liabilities

60,332


56,610


Total Liabilities

887,945


971,108


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock

492,124


491,651


Retained earnings and other equity

496,811


308,720


Total stockholders' equity

988,935


800,371


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$            1,876,880


$            1,771,479

 

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended


March 31,


2021


2020

REVENUES




Customer services

$  535,554


$   487,901

COSTS AND EXPENSES




Cost of services provided

261,552


251,152

Depreciation and amortization

23,596


21,597

Sales, general and administrative

162,208


157,862

(Gains)/losses on sale of assets, net 

(32,260)


(275)

Interest expense, net

606


2,165


415,702


432,501

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

119,852


55,400

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

27,209


12,132

NET INCOME

$    92,643


$     43,268

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$        0.19


$        0.09

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

492,003


491,524

 

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release.  These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)


Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021


2020


Better/
(Worse)


%


Net income

$   92,643


$ 43,268


$    49,375


114.1

%

Property disposition gains

(31,058)


-


(31,058)


-


Adjusted income taxes on excluded gains

8,165


-


8,165


-


Adjusted net income

$   69,750


$ 43,268


$    26,482


61.2

%

Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted

$        0.14


$     0.09


$        0.05


55.6

%

Weighted average participating shares outstanding - basic and diluted

492,003


491,524


479


0.1

%


 

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT
Rollins, Inc.
(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss
First Quarter 2021 results on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at:
10:00 a.m. Eastern
9:00 a.m. Central
8:00 a.m. Mountain
7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE: 
Please dial 877-407-9716 domestic;
201-493-6779 international
with conference ID of 13717965
at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through May 5, 2021
Please dial 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671, Passcode 13717965
THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT
www.rollins.com

Questions?
Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746
Or email to salphonso@mww.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301278756.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ROLLINS, INC.
07:31aROLLINS, INC.  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
07:31aROLLINS  : Earnings Flash (ROL) ROLLINS Posts Q1 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
04/27ROLLINS, INC.  : Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04/23ROLLINS, INC.  : Announces Director Committee Appointments
PR
04/14ROLLINS INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12ROLLINS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12ROLLINS  : Long-Time Rollins Director, 94, Retires From Board
MT
04/12ROLLINS, INC.  : Board Director Henry B. Tippie To Retire
PR
04/09ROLLINS INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06ROLLINS  : Names New Chief Information Officer
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ