ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
Rollins, Inc. : Schedules Date For Release Of First Quarter 2021 Results

04/05/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.  In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (internationally) with conference ID of 13717965.  For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (internationally), replay PIN number 13717965.  The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com.

About Rollins
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com,  www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com,  www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

ROL-IR

For Further Information Contact       
Eddie Northen, (404) 888-2242 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-schedules-date-for-release-of-first-quarter-2021-results-301262253.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
