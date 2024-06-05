Reconciliation of GAAP and

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, net debt, net leverage ratio, and adjusted sales, general and administrative expenses ("Adjusted SG&A") in this presentation. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less the revenue from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenue from divested businesses. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures those expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measure amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets. Incremental margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted incremental margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income. Net debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage ratio is calculated by dividing net debt by trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, and adjusted SG&A as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management uses net debt as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage. Net leverage ratio is useful to investors because it is an indicator of our ability to meet our future financial obligations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

See the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.