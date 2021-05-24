Rollins : GREGORY B. MORRISON ELECTED TO THE ROLLINS, INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Form 8-K)

GREGORY B. MORRISON ELECTED TO THE ROLLINS, INC.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, May 24, 2021: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced the election of Gregory B. Morrison to the Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021.

Morrison is the retired Senior Vice President and Corporate Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Cox Enterprises, Inc. During his 18 years as CIO at Cox, Morrison was responsible for the management and operations of all technological information including cybersecurity. He is known for the production of large-scale business transformations and the development of key technological advances that help improve manual business processes. Prior to joining Cox, Mr. Morrison served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of RealEstate.com, a B2B e-commerce internet company, and held various executive positions in technology and business at Prudential Financial, Inc. from 1989 to 2000, including Vice President and CIO.

Currently, Morrison is on the corporate Board of Directors for Veritex Holdings and IEWC Global Solutions. He also serves on the Global Advisory Board of Tricentis, a software test automation company.

Morrison has received numerous awards and has been widely recognized in various publications. He was named one of US Black Engineer Magazine's Most Important Blacks in Technology for nine consecutive years from 2005 - 2013, as well as one of Computerworld Magazine's Premier 100 IT Leaders. Morrison is also listed by Black Enterprises as one of the 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America and by Savory Magazine as one of the Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman of the Board, stated, 'The Company is very fortunate to have Greg join our Board. We look forward to the knowledge and leadership that he will be bringing to our Company.'

