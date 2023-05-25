Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rollins, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:20 2023-05-25 am EDT
39.61 USD   -0.74%
09:13aRollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/17Massachusetts US Attorney sought to improperly influence local election-report
RE
05/16Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign after becoming mired in Justice Dept ethics probe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/25/2023 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the following investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace, June 6th, 2023, from 8:00 a.m.8:40 a.m. E.T.
  • Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Boston, June 7th, 2023, from 1:15 p.m.1:45 p.m. E.T.
  • Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference at the InterContinental Chicago, June 13th, 2023, from 1:40 p.m.2:15 p.m. E.T.

Additionally, Mr. Krause will be joined by Rollins President and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Gahlhoff, to present at the following investor conference:

  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel June 8th, 2023, from 9:00 a.m.9:30 a.m. E.T.

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,500 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

Investor Contact:
InvestorRelations@rollins.com 
(404) 888-2000

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301834685.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ROLLINS, INC.
09:13aRollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/17Massachusetts US Attorney sought to improperly influence local election-report
RE
05/16Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign after becoming mired in Justice Dept ethics probe
RE
05/09ROLLINS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02Insider Sell: Rollins
MT
04/28Rollins Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Rollins to $42 From $39, Maintains Equalweight Rati..
MT
04/27ROLLINS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
04/27Transcript : Rollins, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Rollins : 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLINS, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer