Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rollins, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROL   US7757111049

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
37.04 USD   -1.70%
09:02aINSIDER SELL : Rollins
MT
08/09ROLLINS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03ROLLINS : Names Kenneth Krause Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Test administrator sentenced over U.S. college admissions scandal

08/09/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Igor Dvorskiy arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston

(Reuters) - A Kyiv-born test administrator who admitted to involvement in Operation Varsity Blues, the U.S. college admissions bribery scandal, was spared prison on Tuesday after helping prosecutors build cases against other defendants.

Igor Dvorskiy, 56, was sentenced to one year of supervised release, including three months in home confinement, and ordered to forfeit $149,540, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Massachusetts said.

The defendant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston, after pleading guilty in 2019 to conspiring to commit racketeering.

A lawyer for Dvorskiy declined to comment.

Dvorskiy, a former director of the private Los Angeles high school West Hollywood College Prep, was accused of accepting nearly $200,000 in bribes to help parents inflate their children's scores on the SAT and ACT college entrance exams.

Prosecutors said Dvorskiy arranged for sham proctors to "correct" the children's wrong answers.

The parents were represented by William "Rick" Singer, a consultant who admitted to leading the scheme to help their children get into top universities through cheating and bribery. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

More than 50 people have been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty over involvement in the scheme, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

In seeking to avoid home confinement for Dvorskiy, the defendant's lawyers said the father of three college-age children was not motivated by greed or prestige, and quickly accepted responsibility.

They also said Dvorskiy had persevered through a difficult upbringing in the former Soviet Union, including anti-Semitism.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROLLINS, INC.
09:02aINSIDER SELL : Rollins
MT
08/09ROLLINS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03ROLLINS : Names Kenneth Krause Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
08/03ROLLINS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/03Rollins Names Kenneth Krause Finance Chief
MT
08/02Rollins Inc. Names Kenneth Krause Chief Financial Officer
PR
08/02Rollins Inc. Names Kenneth Krause as Chief Financial Officer, Effective September 1, 20..
CI
07/28ROLLINS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/27Rollins Expects to Promote Jerry Gahlhoff to CEO in January
MT
07/27ROLLINS : 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLINS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 673 M - -
Net income 2022 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,2x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 18 239 M 18 239 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 16 482
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ROLLINS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rollins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,04 $
Average target price 34,54 $
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary W. Rollins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Gahlhoff President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Julie Bimmerman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Thomas D. Tesh Chief Information Officer
Pamela R. Rollins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLINS, INC.9.91%18 604
FISERV, INC.1.16%67 150
BLOCK, INC.-47.06%50 462
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.41%43 067
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.33%35 845
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-23.66%24 168