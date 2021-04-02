Rolls Royce : Embracing neurodiversity 04/02/2021 | 04:48am EDT Send by mail :

Thursday, 01 April 2021 Autism at work, embracing the benefits of neurodiversity Andy Parker, Chief of Continuous Improvement, Chartered Engineer and autistic, gives his perspective, along with those who work closely with him.

Global 'I have a strong belief that the talents demonstrated by the autistic community are a huge asset in technology and engineering businesses. Innovation in any industry comes from the edges, and throughout history those who think differently are the ones that push us to success. Here at Rolls-Royce I'm able to share my experience and use the traits of my condition to the benefit of my projects and the company. I can openly share what I'm good at and where I struggle, and my manager will support adjustments for me to be my best'. Like many autistic individuals, Andy grew up knowing he was different resulting in a diagnosis that came not as a surprise but a relief. Very much not the dated, stereotypical autistic man, Andy represents what individuals can achieve when they have the right role for their talents, the way they think and encouragement and support. Now leading improvements on how the lives of employees can be bettered Andy works globally and is encouraged and trusted to use his own style, ideas and thoughts to make Rolls-Royce better for everyone. Andy was diagnosed as autistic in 2018 at the age of 32. Having navigated school, university and his early career without the benefits of support networks Andy now shares his experiences so that autistic individuals, parents and managers embrace the benefits, talents and pleasure that can be achieved when knowing someone who thinks very differently. As well as working with The National Autistic Society Andy is a member of the Institution of Engineering & Technology's Dyslexia Focus Group and our disability employee resource group, OPEN, providing a voice for autism and neurodivergent thinking. Sally Twistleton, Head of Quality - Engineering (Andy's manager) 'Understanding a team member has autism is helpful as it creates a conversation on what we need to do to enable them to be at their best, as they know this much better than anyone. I try to avoid making assumptions based on stereotypes as everyone is different. Andy brings great enthusiasm, a different way of looking at things and a creative approach which I really value.' Emily Brooks, Programme Executive (Programme lead on Andy's major project) As a manager leading a global cross business project, the whole concept of what diversity can bring for you, has really come to life! I really appreciate the different approach and level of enthusiasm that Andy brings to the group. When I balance this with others who I know will challenge in different ways (such as subject matter experts, regulatory specialists) I have a group comfortable to challenge, but also pointing out risks and issues. I am very grateful to Andy for sharing with me that he has autism. When there are times that he is frustrated or feels he can't be his best, we can work together on the approach, how he feels and what success would look like. We work very hard at making the whole extended team feel valued and able to speak up, not just if you have autism. Andy has taught me how to get better at this! Dr Stephanie Fitzgerald, Senior Business Partner for Mental Health 'There is no 'them' and 'us' when it comes to neurodiversity. We are all unique human beings with a unique neurological make up and so, by definition, are all neurodiverse. It is important that we recognise and celebrate our neurodiversity for the wonderful opportunities that it presents to us. We need to stop seeing differences as challenges and start embracing what makes us truly unique and recognise the incredible opportunities that each of us brings to the table. The world would be a very boring monochrome place if we were all neuro-identical. Autism provides a splash of colour and ingenuity in the world.' We support all our people to be at that their best. Read more about our approach to inclusion and our employee networks. Register for news and stories Our Alert service delivers the latest press releases, stories and regulatory news directly to your mailbox. Register Close Attachments Original document

