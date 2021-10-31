COP26: All eyes on Glasgow

This year's COP is particularly important for a number of reasons. Firstly - and most importantly - it's the first major check in on progress since the 2015 Paris agreement. All countries have had to submit updated plans outlining their contribution to the Paris goals. 90% of countries, including the UK, US, and most of Europe, have set targets to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. Since 2015, the call for urgent action to reduce global emissions has strengthened significantly. Earlier this year the IPCC - or Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the international body that peer reviews climate science data and publications - published its latest assessment; concluding that "unless there are immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach."

Secondly, there are a few key technical negotiations taking place. In particular, the UN are looking to reach consensus on some of the final critical details of the Paris climate agreement: setting common timeframes for climate targets and plans; strengthening emissions tracking and reporting processes; and determining a global market for carbon.

Thirdly, a key focus of this years' COP will be on adaptation and resilience - how can we prepare for the inevitable global temperature rise and the impacts of that? Even if we can succeed in curbing global temperature rise to 1.5oC we will still experience drastic changes to our climate as we know it today, including sea level rise, increased surface temperatures and weather volatility, which will impact the lives of millions. A key outcome of Glasgow will be in agreeing preparatory measures to minimise socioeconomic disruption as a result of climate change.