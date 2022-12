Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid anticipation of an economic slowdown.

The Chicago Business Barometer rose to 44.9 in December from 37.2 in the prior month, which was the lowest reading since the 2008 financial crisis.

Jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings should benefit from the restart of international travel in and out of China, said analysts at brokerage Citi.

