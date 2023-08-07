(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan raises Rolls-Royce to 'neutral' (underweight) - price target 235 (90) pence
RBC cuts Unite Group to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 1,100 pence
Deutsche Bank raises BAE Systems target to 1,140 (1,090) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs cuts WPP price target to 1,120 (1,250) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts WPP price target to 1,150 (1,250) pence - 'overweight'
Stifel raises ConvaTec to 'buy' (hold) - price target 275 pence
Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 100 (115) pence - 'equal weight'
Deutsche Bank cuts Aviva price target to 475 (560) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts Phoenix Group target to 680 (720) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts Legal & General price target to 330 (375) pence - 'overweight'
Deutsche Bank cuts Legal & General target to 275 (290) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank cuts M&G price target to 220 (230) pence - 'hold'
OTHER MAIN MARKET
Goldman Sachs raises AIB price target to 6.65 (5.80) EUR - 'buy'
----------
