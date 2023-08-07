(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:

FTSE 100

JPMorgan raises Rolls-Royce to 'neutral' (underweight) - price target 235 (90) pence

RBC cuts Unite Group to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 1,100 pence

Deutsche Bank raises BAE Systems target to 1,140 (1,090) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs cuts WPP price target to 1,120 (1,250) pence - 'buy'

Barclays cuts WPP price target to 1,150 (1,250) pence - 'overweight'

Stifel raises ConvaTec to 'buy' (hold) - price target 275 pence

Barclays cuts Vodafone price target to 100 (115) pence - 'equal weight'

Deutsche Bank cuts Aviva price target to 475 (560) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank cuts Phoenix Group target to 680 (720) pence - 'hold'

Barclays cuts Legal & General price target to 330 (375) pence - 'overweight'

Deutsche Bank cuts Legal & General target to 275 (290) pence - 'hold'

Deutsche Bank cuts M&G price target to 220 (230) pence - 'hold'

OTHER MAIN MARKET

Goldman Sachs raises AIB price target to 6.65 (5.80) EUR - 'buy'

