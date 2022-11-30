LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays starts Rolls-Royce with 'overweight'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
Bank of America raises Rolls-Royce price target to 90 (78) pence - 'underperform'
Barclays starts Rolls-Royce with 'overweight' - price target 110 pence
Bank of America raises Melrose Industries price target to 140 (138) pence - 'neutral'
Exane BNP raises Melrose Industries to 'outperform' (neutral)
Bank of America raises BAE Systems to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 900 (920) pence
Exane BNP cuts Smiths Group to 'neutral' (outperform)
Jefferies adds Rio Tinto to 'franchise picks list'
Jefferies raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,700 (6,600) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Antofagasta price target to 1,650 (1,450) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Anglo American price target to 4,000 (3,700) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Glencore price target to 700 (625) pence - 'buy'
UBS cuts Vodafone price target to 120 (129) pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse raises United Utilities target to 990 (980) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 16,100 (14,800) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Entain price target to 2,270 (2,050) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Credit Suisse cuts Asos to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 660 (1,250) pence
UBS cuts Asos price target to 660 (1,250) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Petershill Partners price target to 280 (310) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America raises abrdn price target to 175 (155) pence - 'underperform'
Berenberg cuts John Wood Group price target to 165 (180) pence - 'buy'
HSBC raises easyJet price target to 440 (380) pence - 'hold'
Bernstein cuts easyJet price target to 700 (750) pence - 'outperform'
Barclays cuts Hammerson price target to 25 (26) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays cuts Grainger price target to 250 (272) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan cuts 888 Holdings price target to 140 (195) pence - 'neutral'
Jefferies raises Mitie price target to 110 (99) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Credit Suisse raises Wise price target to 500 (470) pence - 'neutral'
Bank of America raises Senior price target to 120 (114) pence - 'underperform'
HSBC cuts Greencore price target to 75 (80) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Treatt price target to 780 (680) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises BHP price target to 3,100 (3,000) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises NewRiver REIT to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 90 (85) pence
