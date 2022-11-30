Advanced search
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:08 2022-11-30 am EST
90.75 GBX   +1.82%
ROLLS-ROYCE : Bank of America gives a Sell rating
MD
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays starts Rolls-Royce with 'overweight'
AN
LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks up; eyes on EU inflation, Fed Chair Powell
AN
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays starts Rolls-Royce with 'overweight'

11/30/2022 | 04:56am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:

----------

Bank of America raises Rolls-Royce price target to 90 (78) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Barclays starts Rolls-Royce with 'overweight' - price target 110 pence

----------

Bank of America raises Melrose Industries price target to 140 (138) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Exane BNP raises Melrose Industries to 'outperform' (neutral)

----------

Bank of America raises BAE Systems to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 900 (920) pence

----------

Exane BNP cuts Smiths Group to 'neutral' (outperform)

----------

Jefferies adds Rio Tinto to 'franchise picks list'

----------

Jefferies raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,700 (6,600) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Antofagasta price target to 1,650 (1,450) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Anglo American price target to 4,000 (3,700) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Glencore price target to 700 (625) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Vodafone price target to 120 (129) pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises United Utilities target to 990 (980) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 16,100 (14,800) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan raises Entain price target to 2,270 (2,050) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Asos to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 660 (1,250) pence

----------

UBS cuts Asos price target to 660 (1,250) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS cuts Petershill Partners price target to 280 (310) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America raises abrdn price target to 175 (155) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Berenberg cuts John Wood Group price target to 165 (180) pence - 'buy'

----------

HSBC raises easyJet price target to 440 (380) pence - 'hold'

----------

Bernstein cuts easyJet price target to 700 (750) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Barclays cuts Hammerson price target to 25 (26) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Grainger price target to 250 (272) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts 888 Holdings price target to 140 (195) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Jefferies raises Mitie price target to 110 (99) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Credit Suisse raises Wise price target to 500 (470) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Bank of America raises Senior price target to 120 (114) pence - 'underperform'

----------

HSBC cuts Greencore price target to 75 (80) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Treatt price target to 780 (680) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises BHP price target to 3,100 (3,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises NewRiver REIT to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 90 (85) pence

----------

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC -0.97% 102 Delayed Quote.-65.78%
ABRDN PLC -3.95% 197.1 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.00% 3321.5 Delayed Quote.9.07%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1.39% 1380.5 Delayed Quote.1.91%
ASOS PLC 0.15% 611.92 Delayed Quote.-74.45%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 0.47% 814.2 Delayed Quote.47.40%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.38% 37 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.29% 161.56 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.56% 45.52 Delayed Quote.36.58%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.96% 2.874 Delayed Quote.-65.44%
EASYJET PLC 1.65% 390.5 Delayed Quote.-31.13%
ENTAIN PLC 0.93% 1410.5 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 2.10% 12165 Delayed Quote.1.32%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.07% 19202.34 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
GLENCORE PLC 1.33% 557.8 Delayed Quote.46.90%
GRAINGER PLC -0.41% 243.8 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
GREENCORE GROUP PLC 0.23% 65.35 Delayed Quote.-49.65%
HAMMERSON PLC 0.08% 24.82 Delayed Quote.-24.39%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 0.66% 134.8 Delayed Quote.-29.88%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 0.53% 132.145 Delayed Quote.-17.79%
MITIE GROUP PLC 1.19% 76.5099 Delayed Quote.17.21%
NEWRIVER REIT PLC 2.18% 78.3752 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC -0.23% 173.8 Delayed Quote.-36.54%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.36% 5582 Delayed Quote.13.72%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 1.97% 90.95 Delayed Quote.-27.47%
SENIOR PLC -0.23% 120.3206 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
SMITHS GROUP PLC -0.75% 1584 Delayed Quote.1.04%
TREATT PLC 5.31% 674 Delayed Quote.-50.19%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC -1.61% 1009.5 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.12% 91.97 Delayed Quote.-18.19%
WISE PLC 1.54% 621.2 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 11 671 M 13 973 M 13 973 M
Net income 2022 129 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 3 551 M 4 252 M 4 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 469 M 8 942 M 8 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 89,12 GBX
Average target price 93,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-27.47%8 942
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.21%143 393
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.96%126 870
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.50%81 319
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION20.51%68 839
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.92%42 957