Primark owner, Rolls-Royce support UK bluechip shares

* AB Foods surges on dividend, strong outlook
* Rolls-Royce at March 2020 highs
* Banks among biggest drags
* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%
Nov 9 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher on Tuesday as
positive earnings outlook lifted shares of Primark-owner AB
Foods, while engineering company Rolls-Royce jumped after
securing a government funding.
AB Foods jumped 6.2% to the top of the blue-chip
index after it forecast a significant increase in sales and
profit at its Primark fashion chain in its new financial year
and announced a special dividend.
"When restrictions ended, you had long queues for Primark
just demonstrating how clever and how well loved the brand is,"
said Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell.
"AB Foods looks well positioned because they have such a
diverse business empire, which has managed to hold up Primark
when it was in a tricky phase during the pandemic."
Rolls-Royce jumped 4.9% to a 19-month high after
Britain committed 210 million pounds ($283 million) to help it
build the country's first small modular nuclear reactor as a
part of its drive to reach net zero carbon emissions.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.1% in morning trade, as
weakness in the banking sector checked gains.
HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds were
all down about 1%.
Banks have come under pressure recently after the Bank of
England kept interest rates unchanged last week, wrong-footing
investors who were convinced it was about to become the first of
the major central banks to raise rates, and banks that were
expecting a rise in borrowing costs to boost their
profitability.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.2%.
Homebuilders slipped 0.9% after Persimmon
and Vistry Group Plc highlighted supply chain
problems and said they expected building costs to rise, while
also emphasizing strong housing demand to back their outlook.
