    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
Qatar, Rolls-Royce to plough billions of pounds into green tech startups

11/01/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rolls-Royce engine of the first Fiji Airways A350 XWB airliner is seen at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar and Rolls-Royce will team up in a multi-billion pound project to develop and invest in green technology start-ups in the UK and the Gulf Arab state which they hope will reach "unicorn" status as worth more than $1 billion.

In a joint statement on Monday they said they aim to create five such fast-growing companies by 2030 and up to 20 by 2040, adding the venture would be based at a pair of science and engineering campuses that Doha will fund in the north of England and in Qatar.

The partners said the campuses would be testing grounds for start-ups to "prove and scale" technologies to combat climate change. They said they hadn't yet decided on the exact location or design of either campus but would announce more in "mid-2022".

The announcement by the world's largest liquefied natural gas supplier and the aerospace group - first reported by the Times of London on Saturday - came as world leaders began the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

The project aims to create a "substantial" investment pool to finance research and development and provide early-state venture capital investment to create and scale-up businesses. Rolls is expected to provide engineering and manufacturing support.

The partners said they hope to attract co-investors and to create investment opportunities for Qatari businesses and investors. The project aims to create some 10,000 jobs.

The non-profit Qatar Foundation will administer the project for Qatar, in a shift for the wealthy Gulf state whose major investments in the UK are managed by sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority.

Qatar holds several high-profile investments in the UK, including the Shard skyscraper, Harrods department store and the Savoy hotel.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; Editing by David Holmes)

By Andrew Mills


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 875 M 16 252 M 16 252 M
Net income 2021 107 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 5 601 M 7 666 M 7 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 134x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 986 M 15 035 M 15 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 131,84 GBX
Average target price 125,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC18.51%15 035
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.26%133 217
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.38%91 649
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.23%56 633
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION36.24%56 513
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.97%45 238