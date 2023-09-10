(Alliance News) - Qatar plans to invest billions into the UK, with a focus on green energy research & development, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.

The non-profit Qatar Foundation funds the 20-year plan, which will include a partnership with jet-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC for technical expertise.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/qatar-plots-4bn-spree-on-uks-green-tech-jk8jx0wqh

Rolls-Royce is set to offer its engineering expertise to researchers and is in "positive dialogue" with Qatar Foundation over a "climate technology centre".

Of the GBP4 billion investment planned, GBP1.5 billion will be used to fund the development of new green energy ideas, aiming to create "unicorn" companies worth USD1 billion.

Qatar will make its investment announcement in "weeks", the Times said.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.