ROLLS-ROYCE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
November 29, 2023 at 04:14 am EST
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at GBX 310.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|261.35 GBX
|+1.18%
|+9.77%
|+179.72%
|10:14am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+179.72%
|27 403 M $
|-20.54%
|115 B $
|-7.86%
|111 B $
|-13.84%
|70 885 M $
|-1.16%
|66 800 M $
|+21.67%
|40 367 M $
|-9.18%
|35 842 M $
|+85.93%
|18 351 M $
|+36.85%
|17 015 M $
|+41.42%
|12 397 M $