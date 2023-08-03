ROLLS-ROYCE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
Today at 06:10 am
UBS analyst Ian Douglas-Pennant maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 200.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:21:50 2023-08-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|192.63 GBX
|+4.74%
|+0.82%
|+105.10%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+104.08%
|19 636 M $
|+48.52%
|15 115 M $
|+7.29%
|13 153 M $
|+38.99%
|12 520 M $
|+25.46%
|11 079 M $
|-1.22%
|9 722 M $
|+35.39%
|9 380 M $
|-1.24%
|9 088 M $
|+27.63%
|8 927 M $
|+10.15%
|8 596 M $