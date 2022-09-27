Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:32 2022-09-27 am EDT
71.62 GBX   -1.44%
08:21aROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/26Airbus, Rolls-Royce, EasyJet Join Alliance For Zero-Emission Aviation
MT
09/26EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting to focus on cutting emissions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

09/27/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at GBX 60.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
08:21aROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/26Airbus, Rolls-Royce, EasyJet Join Alliance For Zero-Emission Aviation
MT
09/26EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting to focus on cutting emissions
RE
09/26EasyJet shifts focus to cut own emissions rather than off-setting
RE
09/23Rolls-Royce confirms space commitment at IAC Paris
AQ
09/23Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
AQ
09/22Rolls Royce : Earnings Document
PU
09/21Jorg Stratmann appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker appoi..
AQ
09/21Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 receives EASA type certification
AQ
09/21Rolls-Royce Announces Appointment of Jorg Stratmann to Head Subsidiary Power Systems
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 596 M 12 549 M 12 549 M
Net income 2022 96,0 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 3 512 M 3 800 M 3 800 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 090 M 6 591 M 6 591 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 72,67 GBX
Average target price 94,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-40.86%6 591
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.68%119 356
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.22%108 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.70%73 390
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.74%60 335
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.14%41 269