Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
News
Summary
RR.
GB00B63H8491
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
(RR.)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
08:32 2022-09-27 am EDT
71.62
GBX
-1.44%
08:21a
ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/26
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, EasyJet Join Alliance For Zero-Emission Aviation
MT
09/26
EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting to focus on cutting emissions
RE
ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
09/27/2022 | 08:21am EDT
JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at GBX 60.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
11 596 M
12 549 M
12 549 M
Net income 2022
96,0 M
104 M
104 M
Net Debt 2022
3 512 M
3 800 M
3 800 M
P/E ratio 2022
65,7x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6 090 M
6 591 M
6 591 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,83x
EV / Sales 2023
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
44 000
Free-Float
99,5%
More Financials
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
72,67 GBX
Average target price
94,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target
29,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew
Chairman
Grazia Vittadini
Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Hsien Yang Lee
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
-40.86%
6 591
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
-4.68%
119 356
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
16.22%
108 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
23.70%
73 390
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
5.74%
60 335
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
1.14%
41 269
More Results
