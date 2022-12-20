Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:23 2022-12-20 am EST
88.01 GBX   -0.93%
06:01aROLLS-ROYCE : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12/19World's first net zero transatlantic flight to fly from London in 2023, powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000
AQ
12/19Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - World's first net zero transatlantic flight to fly from London in 2023, powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROLLS-ROYCE : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating

12/20/2022 | 06:01am EST
Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 11 700 M 14 241 M 14 241 M
Net income 2022 129 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2022 3 552 M 4 323 M 4 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 445 M 9 062 M 9 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 88,84 GBX
Average target price 95,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-27.70%9 062
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.27%143 555
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.56%126 265
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.58%81 961
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.19%66 942
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.01%39 137