Rolls-Royce Holdings plc specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of engines for the aeronautics, marine, and energy sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - commercial aero engines (44.8%); - military aero engines (28.8%); - power systems and nuclear systems (26.4%): intended for power plants. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (12.3%), Europe (22.8%), the United States (32.1%), America (3.9%), China (9.2%), Asia (9.3%), the Middle East (6.6%), Africa (2.1%) and Australasia (1.7%).