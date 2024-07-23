The build-up of desert sand, or mineral dust, is a common problem for engines operating in these regions. Densest at altitudes of up to 15,000 to 20,000 feet, most of the damage is caused during take-off and climb, when the engine is at its hottest.

"During these flight phases, dust gets drawn into the engine core, broken up into smaller pieces and eventually melts onto the hot turbine blades," explains Rory. "This molten rock, described as Calcium Magnesium Alumino Silicate or CMAS, can seep between the material components of the turbine blades as they expand and contract in the changing temperatures. Over time, this breaks down the turbine blade thermal barrier - meaning more frequent servicing and downtime for the aircraft."

At Rolls-Royce, we've developed and tested an innovative new coating that increases the lifetime of these thermal barriers and extend time on wing by up to 30%. "The coating is made up of a gadolinium zirconate which interacts with the CMAS to increase its viscosity, so it doesn't penetrate the material in the same way."