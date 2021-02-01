Rolls Royce : Celebrating US Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month in the U.S, Adam Riddle​, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Future Programs, Defence, talks about the importance of inclusion.

This February, we have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of Black Americans. It's an opportunity for everyone to reflect on the important contributions of Black Americans to our history; for us to learn, grow and to support our Black colleagues across the business.

I, like all of us, am a product of my life experiences. Which is why it is so very important that we continually seek out new learnings, new viewpoints, new experiences. We will still see the world through our own unique eyes, but our vision and understanding will be broadened.

I like to think I am a life-long seeker of education and understanding, especially as it relates to human behaviour and experience. I'm absolutely thrilled to learn more about Black Excellence - the theme our Black Employee Network has developed to guide activities through the month.

I'm very proud that General Lloyd Austin has been recently confirmed as the first Black U.S. Secretary of Defense. What a great example to kick this month off. Across the rest of the month we'll be celebrating our Black employees and learning more about Black history and Black excellence.

Like General Lloyd Austin, many of the stories that we'll share serve as an inspiration to generations who will follow in their footsteps. Against the continued backdrop of the social unrest across the United States, these role models take on an even higher importance. The reminder of the discrimination and inequity that still exists, makes these achievements all the more impressive.

At Rolls-Royce, we are proud to be pioneers of change. This is an important time to continue to build a culture where all of us can be at our best.

Read more about our employee networks https://careers.rolls-royce.com/what-we-offer/employee-networks